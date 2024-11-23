Kylie Kelce announces that she and Jason are expecting their fourth baby girl

Jason Kelce made headlines earlier this week, when he added late-night talk show host to his long list of roles he picked up post-retirement. Now, it looks like his show won’t be the only reason behind his late nights.

The former Eagles center’s wife, Kylie Kelce, announced on social media that they’re expecting their fourth baby girl.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page,” a pregnant Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Jason and Kylie’s three girls — Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett — were featured in the social media post announcing the news. They wore matching sweaters with “big sister” embroidered on the front. Each girl showed a range of emotions in reaction to the news.

The post garnered over a million likes — including from Taylor Swift, who is dating Jason’s younger brother, Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, Jason’s mother Donna Kelce commented on the post writing “Love it,” alongside multiple heart eyes and fire emojis. The official Instagram of Travis and Jason’s podcast, New Heights, showed love, commenting, “Congratulations to the whole fam.” And the Eagles Instagram account joined in with a “Congratulations” comment of their own.

Brittany Mahomes, who is pregnant with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes third child, commented, “Ahhhh Congrats you guys!!!”

And of course, fans reacted to the latest Kelce news on social media.