Defending the Tush Push, Saquon Barkley’s extension, Travis Kelce’s career decision and more from ‘New Heights’

It’s been nearly a month since the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Since then, there’s been some major headlines surrounding both teams — including Saquon Barkley’s contract extension, the Green Bay Packers proposal to ban the Tush Push and a big career decision from the Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

On the latest episode of New Heights, both Jason and Travis talked about it all. But this episode had a slightly different feel from others, with the Cleveland natives filming an in-person episode for fans. When you have both Kelces in the same place — not competing against one another in a Super Bowl — you know it’s about to be a fun time for both guys.

Here’s everything you missed..

‘I got a bad taste in my mouth’

After the Eagles’ dominant win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Travis was with an important decision to make: Would the 12-year veteran hang up his cleats or come back for season 13? On Wednesday, Travis gave fans his answer — announcing he’ll return for another season.

When asked how big of a factor losing the Super Bowl was in making his decision, Travis responded “It was probably the biggest factor.”

“I think I would have thought about it more if we would have won,” Travis said. “I think that the biggest thing is that I [expletive] love playing the game of football. I love playing. I still feel like I can play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don’t think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them. Especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past. I want to give it a good run.”

The Chiefs failed to three-peat, losing in dominant fashion in a game that saw the defending Super Bowl champions down 34-0 in the third quarter before getting most of their scores in garbage time. Not to mention, Kelce is coming off the worst statistical season of his career, finishing with 823 receiving yards on 97 catches and three touchdowns.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me and I love so many people in Kansas City — both in that facility and in the community,” Travis said. “It’s home for me now. I don’t want to leave that life yet. I put in a lot of hard work and a lot of focus into being the best that I can for KC and last year it just didn’t end well for us.”

Saquon Barkley’s extension

But Travis wasn’t the only one making news in the offseason. Saquon Barkley just signed a two-year, $41.2 million extension — making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Former Eagles center Jason congratulated Barkley for the extension.

“He deserved every penny of it,” Jason said. “He proved how valuable — not just how good he is as a running back — but his big play strike ability. His ability to change a game. And just a great freaking dude. And it’ll probably freeze up a bunch more space to sign other guys. It’s typical Howie Roseman chess when everybody else is playing checkers.”

Tush Push debates

There’s no debating that Barkley earned his contract extension after rushing for over 2,000 yards in his first season in Philadelphia. But one thing that has been up for debate this offseason is the Tush Push.

The Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to ban the Tush Push and Jason is pushing back.

“I mean listen, I get it. I would want to ban it too if we sucked at it and it wasn’t a mechanical advantage,” Jason said.

“The only issue I have that I take up with people is when people are saying ‘It’s not a football play, it’s rugby.’ I don’t know what’s more of a football play. I really don’t. What represents football? Physicality, toughness, will. We’re going to fight for half a yard. You know what’s coming, we know what’s coming. We’re just going to bulldoze against each other like machines made of meat. It’s completely about football.”