Eagles rewarding Saquon Barkley with extension that will make him NFL’s highest-paid running back ever

Saquon Barkley isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

The Eagles are signing the star running back to a two-year contract extension, league sources confirmed to The Inquirer on Tuesday, with an average annual value of more than $20 million. The extension will make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history on a yearly basis.

According to ESPN, the two-year extension is valued at $41.2 million and includes $36 million fully guaranteed, a hefty reward on the heels of a standout season in which Barkley set the single-season franchise record for rushing yards.

The decision to extend the contract for the 28-year-old Barkley comes less than a year after he departed the NFC East rival New York Giants in free agency and signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles that initially ran through 2026. Barkley, a native of Whitehall, Pa., went on to have one of the best seasons for a running back in NFL history and was a key piece to the Eagles’ offensive success in their Super Bowl-winning season.

The featured back in the league’s most prolific rushing offense, Barkley finished the season with a franchise-best 2,005 rushing yards. He earned the Associated Press offensive player of the year award for the first time in his career. In addition to finishing as a finalist for the AP most valuable player award, Barkley earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Barkley fell just short of Eric Dickerson’s NFL single-season record of 2,105 yards set in 1984. However, the former Penn State star set the league’s single-season rushing record including playoff games, besting Terrell Davis’ previous high (2,476 yards in 1998) by collecting 2,504 between the regular season and postseason.

After six seasons with the Giants in which he played in just two postseason games, Barkley reached his full potential in his first year with the Eagles. He made a number of highlight-reel plays in the regular season and the playoffs, including seven rushing touchdowns that exceeded 60 yards — the most in a season in NFL history. Three of those touchdowns came in the postseason.

Barkley will be one of several key pieces of the Eagles offense under contract through the 2028 season, joining a group that includes Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Jordan Mailata, DeVonta Smith, and Landon Dickerson.

The full breakdown of Barkley’s contract extension will provide insight into whether the Eagles were afforded any short-term salary-cap relief. Before releasing Darius Slay and James Bradberry this week, the Eagles were set to have roughly $22 million in cap space at the start of the new league year, which ranks 21st in the league according to Over the Cap.

Staff writer Jeff McLane contributed to this article.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.