Jason Kelce in Minnesota to defend Tush Push against NFL owners looking to ban the Eagles’ play

With the NFL set to rule on the Tush Push, former Eagles center Jason Kelce traveled to Minnesota to give one final defense of the play on Wednesday at the NFL league meetings.

“There were some things said at the last owners meetings,” Kelce said on New Heights. “Some of the owners and coaches hinted that the reason I stopped playing was because of the Tush Push, and that I got hurt on the Tush Push. I’m just going to answer any questions people have about my partaking in this play.”

At the previous owners meetings, Bills owner Terry Pegula reportedly joked that Kelce retired because of the wear-and-tear from the play, and Packers president Mark Murphy, who presented the proposal, referenced an interview where Kelce talked about how “dangerous” the play was to run as part of the argument to ban it.

Kelce wanted to set the record straight to the owners that he was being misinterpreted.

“I’ll tell you this right now: I’ll come out of retirement today if you tell me all I’ve got to do is run 80 Tush Pushes to play in the NFL. I’ll do that gladly. It’ll be the easiest job in the world.”

While Kelce wanted to come in to defend the play on its merits, he said he ultimately thinks the Eagles and Jalen Hurts will be fine even if it does get banned, which The Athletic reported looks likely to occur.

“I don’t care if it gets banned or not,” Kelce said. “I think that at the end of the day, this is why you vote on things. If they vote to ban the Tush Push, the Eagles are still going to run quarterback sneak at a very high percentage.”