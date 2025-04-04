Jason Kelce is sick of being misinterpreted on the Tush Push

On New Heights Wednesday, Jason Kelce said the player safety justification for banning the Tush Push was “bogus.” But his comments are still being used against him and the Brotherly Shove by other NFL owners, so Kelce took to social media to defend the play.

According to a report from ESPN, Bills owner Terry Pegula spoke up in favor of banning the play at the most recent league meetings, where discussion on the play was tabled until May. Pegula reportedly joked at the meetings that Kelce retired because of the wear and tear from the Tush Push.

Packers president Pat Murphy, who proposed the rule change, also reportedly referenced a Kelce interview where he called the play “grueling” and said that it “sucks for a center.”

“I believe Jason Kelce has made public comments about, he’s glad he’s not involved in the play anymore because he felt it was pretty dangerous,” Murphy told reporters.

But Kelce said Wednesday on New Heights that those comments were misinterpreted, and doubled down on social media on Friday, offering to show up and testify on behalf of the play at the May meetings.

“I think the good gentleman from Buffalo appears to have misunderstood my meaning of the word grueling, I have never called the play dangerous,” Kelce wrote on X. “If the NFL wishes to summon me for legitimate thoughts on the Tush Push under oath, I’d be glad to give my testimony.”

Former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt replied in support, writing that “if we take everything that ‘sucks’ and is ‘grueling’ out of sports, there ain’t gonna be much left…”

On the latest episode of New Heights, Kelce, who along with wife Kylie welcomed his fourth daughter over the weekend, used a bathroom analogy to explain what he meant by “grueling,” referencing the “exertion” required for the play, not any danger.

The Tush Push will next be up for a vote in May at the league meetings.