The Eagles announced Wednesday afternoon that defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has been named to the Pro Bowl. Hargrave was originally listed as a Pro Bowl alternate.

The sixth-year defensive lineman will head to Las Vegas next weekend as a replacement for Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark, who is unable to play due to injury.

In his second season with the Eagles, Hargrave enjoyed the best year of his career. He tallied 63 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, and a team-high 7 1/2 sacks. Hargrave spent the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers.

“I think I had one of my best seasons so far in my career,” Hargrave said during his exit interview with reporters. “As far as the defense, we kept growing as the season progressed and just kept getting better.”

Hargrave, 28, joins teammates Jason Kelce and Darius Slay as Eagles representatives at this year’s Pro Bowl. The team has five other players who are listed as alternates, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive end Josh Sweat, linebacker Shaun Bradley, and kicker Jake Elliott.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.