You’ve spent weeks endorsing Groh and Walch. They’d prepared for you a bunch of Wawa walk-ons to win four games in a stretch run that stole the NFC East title from hated Dallas, and you believed that their best days were ahead of them. You found a cohesion with a coaching staff that, released from the bondage of Super Bowl entitlement — looking at you, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor — and, after two years, you were finally comfortable after losing coordinator Frank Reich, perhaps the best man you ever worked with, and John DeFilippo, a brilliant quarterbacks coach.