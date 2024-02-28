Legacy LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., drawing upon his father’s influence, meets with the Eagles at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — At his press conference lectern at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. stood behind a placard bearing the name he shares with his father, Eagles Hall of Fame linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

No “Jr.” Just his name, “Jeremiah Trotter,” invoking memories of the physical Eagles linebacker known for his gritty, downhill attack that made him a fan favorite throughout his three stints with the team in the late-1990s and 2000s.

The younger Trotter plays the same position as his father did and wore the same No. 54 at St. Joseph’s Prep and Clemson. Still, the 6-foot, 230-pounder said he never felt like he developed as a player in the shadow of his namesake, embracing the four-time Pro Bowler’s guidance while forging his own path to the NFL.

“I never really thought there was pressure on me to make it,” Trotter said. “He’s very supportive of me. He always told me and my brother [Josiah] as well, he plays football, but he told us both, if we weren’t playing football, he’d still love us the same. He’s a great dad, a great father, and I really appreciate him.”

The support that his father provided throughout the course of his football journey helped Trotter reach this point in his career, two months ahead of the draft where analysts expect to hear his named called between Rounds 3 and 4. Some of that support came in the form of Trotter’s expertise at linebacker, sharing with his son the knowledge he accumulated throughout the course of an 11-year NFL career.

But the elder Trotter refrained from crossing into overbearing territory, helping alleviate some of the pressure that could have been associated with being the son of an Eagles great.

“He found a really good balance of being tough when I needed to, but also patting me on the back,” the draft prospect said. “Giving congratulations and telling me, ‘Good job,’ when I need that as well. He found a good balance between coaching and also being a dad, which I appreciate him for.”

The younger Trotter, who hails from Hainesport, N.J., was a standout linebacker at the Prep. He was part of a program that won three straight state titles, learning at an early age what it takes to win at a high level among his peers. He said that winning mindset served him well as he made the transition to college, committing to Clemson before his junior season.

At the time, he weighed 195 pounds, making him undersized relative to his position. Still, Clemson liked what it saw. That offer paid off, as Trotter became one of the top linebacker recruits in the nation among the 2021 class.

“They evaluated me on what I was doing on the field and my athletic ability and they took a chance on me,” he explained. “I really appreciated that from them and I came to Clemson, had a great three years, they developed me not just on the field, but off the field as well as a man.”

Trotter was a two-year starter, racking up 202 tackles (29.5 for a loss), 13 sacks, 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions over the course of 39 games. He points to his blitzing instincts as one of his strongest assets, emphasizing his ability to assess the running backs he faces and win his one-on-ones with his determined moves.

While Trotter has been inspired by his father in some aspects of his game, including the adoption of the wood-chopping celebration that became a trademark of “The Axe Man,” he acknowledges the differences between their styles of play within an ever-changing game.

“When he was playing, they ran the ball a lot more,” he said. “The game has definitely evolved to where you’re playing [in] a lot more space as a linebacker. The way he described my game, how I describe my game as well, is he’ll say I’m an old-style mindset linebacker in a new-age body. So I feel like I can play three downs. He says I’m more athletic than him. We have different playing styles, different body types in different ages.”

Twenty-six years ago, the elder Trotter went through the predraft process himself before he was taken in the third round, No. 72 overall, in 1998 by the Eagles. Although the combine has evolved over the years, he has tried to prepare his son by peppering him with some of the questions he faced from prospective teams.

His son put that preparation to the test when he met with the Eagles, including coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman, at the combine. He said that he got “good vibes” from the two Eagles leaders and added that it “would be a blessing to be able to play for them.”

But whether he follows in the footsteps of his father with the Eagles or ends up with another club, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is ready to make a name for himself at the NFL level, all while showing respect to the man that did so before him.

“I have the ability,” he said. “God blessed me to be able to separate myself as well. I also give my props to my dad. I’ve never been the type to shy away from being the son of Jeremiah Trotter.”