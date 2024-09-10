St. Joseph’s Prep will honor Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with I-95 billboard as he makes Eagles home debut

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will make his debut at the Linc on Monday, a moment more than 20 years in the making.

To honor Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep is putting up a billboard on I-95 near the Linc to welcome the linebacker to the NFL and back home to Philadelphia.

Trotter was born in South Jersey and grew up in the Philadelphia area as his father, Jeremiah Trotter Sr., played for the Eagles. After Trotter Sr. retired from the NFL, the family stayed in the area and the younger Trotter attended St. Joseph’s Prep for high school before starting his college football career at Clemson.

Now, after three years in South Carolina, Trotter is ready to make his home debut after he was drafted in the fifth round by the Eagles in April.

Trotter isn’t the first St. Joseph’s Prep alum to get a billboard. In 2023, the school posted billboards honoring Eagles D’Andre Swift and Olamide Zaccheaus. And in 2024, they will purchase billboard space for Browns coach Kevin Stefanski (Class of 2000), Giants offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. (2015), and for Zaccheaus’ return to the city with the Commanders.