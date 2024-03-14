Eagles make a change to their jerseys by adding new wordmark to their uniforms

In 2022, the Eagles tweaked the team’s wordmark, updating the end zones at the Linc and their promotional materials with the new design. Now the Birds are bringing that new look to the front of their jerseys and retiring their old design.

With the start of free agency, the new 2024 jerseys are beginning to appear on the NFL Shop, for fans looking to celebrate new additions like Saquon Barkley or Bryce Huff. And it’s hard not to notice a difference on the front.

The new wordmark simplifies the old version, going from a blockier, multi-colored design to a more streamlined white design.

The NFL Shop does not yet have the new versions of the white jersey for sale.

In 2022, the first year with the new wordmark, the Eagles kept the old wordmark on the nose bumper of their helmets — in addition to its traditional spot on the chest. In 2023, the Eagles did not have a wordmark on their helmets at all, but the chest logo remained. Whether the new wordmark will appear on the Eagles’ helmets in 2024 in addition to their jerseys is yet to be announced.

Farewell, old Eagles wordmark. Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, and an iconic wordmark are three tough retirements for one offseason.

