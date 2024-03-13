Saquon Barkley Eagles jersey: How to get one

Looking to buy a Saquon Barkley Eagles jersey? It might take a minute.

Barkley Eagles jerseys will be available for sale online via Fanatics, but the team needs to officially announce the deal and his jersey number before you can place an order. Barkley has worn No. 26 since arriving at Penn State in 2015, and there is no one on the Eagles’ roster with that number.

The NFL’s new year begins at 4 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, the soonest any free agent contract can become official.

Once that happens, Fanatics will begin to take preorders, according to a spokesperson. But it could take a couple of weeks between placing the order and receiving a jersey in the mail.

Barkley jerseys will also be available to purchase at the Eagles Pro Shop at Lincoln Financial Field. There’s been no word yet from the Eagles how soon they’ll be made available. Though as my colleague Matt Breen pointed out, there is at least one Eagles fan out there who already owns a No. 26 Eagles Barkley jersey.

It’ll be interesting to see if Barkley can top new teammate Jalen Hurts, who had the top-selling NFL jersey in 2023, according to the NFL. There’s also newly retired Jason Kelce, who was one of just two players not a member of the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers to crack the top 10 in jersey sales last month.

Meanwhile, angry New York Giants fans have taken to social media to defile and destroy their Barkley jerseys, now that the former first round pick and Penn State star is heading to Philadelphia on a three-year, $37.75 million contract.

Among those upset at the decision is former Giants running back turned sports talker Tiki Barber, who joked on air Barkley “is dead to us” after signing with Philadelphia. Barkley shot back on social media, calling Barber a “hater” during his entire time in New York.

ESPN host and former Inquirer writer Stephen A. Smith took Barber’s side, chiding Barkley for responding on social media to a “tongue in cheek” remark.

“The man has earned the right to speak on behalf of the New York Giants as an alum,” Smith said on First Take Tuesday. “Let’s not walk around acting like Tiki Barber did something wrong and disrespected [Barker]. He did no such thing.”