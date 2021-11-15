DENVER — For the first time in the franchise’s 89-year history, the Eagles unveiled a new color combination during their Week 10 contest Sunday versus the Broncos. The Eagles sported white jerseys with black pants and midnight green helmets.

The Eagles typically wear white jerseys with midnight green pants during road games. They’ll also occasionally trot out in their all-black alternate set.

But white tops and black bottoms marked history. Following the Eagles’ 30-13 victory, quarterback Jalen Hurts revealed he was the culprit behind the fashion ask.

“I know there’s a big deal about the black pants we wore today,” Hurts said following the Eagles’ 30-13 victory. “I take full credit for it. I worked really hard to get Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie to try and switch it up a little bit. I appreciate them letting us wear the black pants.

“I hoped the fans liked it; I know they like to win.”

Hurts performed well in the new look. He completed 16-of-23 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Hurts also had 14 carries for 53 rushing yards.

“I told those guys, I said, ‘Cherish every moment,’“ Hurts said. “Cherish every moment with your teammates. And choose to rise. Choose greatness. It’s just the mentality.”