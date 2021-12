Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew stretches during warm-ups before the Eagles play the New York Jets on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Read more

Gardner Minshew’s stat line looks pretty good for the Eagles, as he is 8 of 8 for 125 yards and two touchdowns after hitting Dallas Goedert on a second TD in the second quarter to give them a 14-12 lead against the Jets.

Goedert is up to five catches for 98 yards and the two touchdowns.

