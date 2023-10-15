Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles lead Jets after a Jalen Hurts fourth-down run caps a 19-play opening drive

Upon further review, Hurts was able to score on a touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs for 9 yards during the first quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs for 9 yards during the first quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, October 15, 2023.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
On fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Jalen Hurts ran up the right side and was stopped shy of the goal line, but a second effort extension by the quarterback gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead after the play was reviewed. The drive went 91 yards on 19 plays, lasting 9 minutes and 47 seconds.

The Eagles were three for three on third-down conversions, including two that were at least 7 yards to gain. Hurts was terrific, going 9 of 12 for 66 yards on the series, including a couple of elite throws.

All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was rolled up during the drive and left the game with an ankle injury.