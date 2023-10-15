Eagles lead Jets after a Jalen Hurts fourth-down run caps a 19-play opening drive

On fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Jalen Hurts ran up the right side and was stopped shy of the goal line, but a second effort extension by the quarterback gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead after the play was reviewed. The drive went 91 yards on 19 plays, lasting 9 minutes and 47 seconds.

The Eagles were three for three on third-down conversions, including two that were at least 7 yards to gain. Hurts was terrific, going 9 of 12 for 66 yards on the series, including a couple of elite throws.

All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was rolled up during the drive and left the game with an ankle injury.