Jalen Hurts led the Eagles down the field on the opening drive of the preseason, completing all six of his passing attempts for 80 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass against the Jets.

It appears that this will be Hurts’ only action of the evening, as Gardner Minshew took over on the next drive. But Hurts was involved in plenty in just the one drive.

Beyond looking comfortable with completing passes to Quez Watkins, Miles Sanders, and Jack Stoll, Hurts was also hit late out of bounds to draw a penalty and the ire of coach Nick Sirianni.