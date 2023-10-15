Jalen Hurts hits D’Andre Swift for a TD to give the Eagles a 14-3 lead vs. Jets

D’Andre Swift’s fifth catch of the game put the Eagles ahead 14-3 in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. On 2nd-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Jalen Hurts connected with Swift across the middle, and the runningback bounced off a tackle before getting his first receiving touchdown as an Eagle. The possession was a quick one for the Eagles as they went 64 yards on six plays and only took 2 minutes and 53 seconds.

The highlight of the Eagles’ drive came on a 49-yard catch and run from A.J. Brown to put the Eagles at the Jets’ 3-yard line. Through three drives, Brown already has five catches for 89 yards.