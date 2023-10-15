Link copied to clipboard
Jalen Hurts hits D’Andre Swift for a TD to give the Eagles a 14-3 lead vs. Jets
Swift has his first receiving touchdown as an Eagle to extend the team's lead against the Jets.
D’Andre Swift’s fifth catch of the game put the Eagles ahead 14-3 in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. On 2nd-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Jalen Hurts connected with Swift across the middle, and the runningback bounced off a tackle before getting his first receiving touchdown as an Eagle. The possession was a quick one for the Eagles as they went 64 yards on six plays and only took 2 minutes and 53 seconds.
The highlight of the Eagles’ drive came on a 49-yard catch and run from A.J. Brown to put the Eagles at the Jets’ 3-yard line. Through three drives, Brown already has five catches for 89 yards.