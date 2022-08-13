Jordan Mailata needed a moment to process.

When the Eagles left tackle witnessed quarterback Jalen Hurts fall victim to a blatant late hit from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams in front of the visitors’ sideline Friday night, Mailata had one thing on his mind.

“To be honest, I wanted to charge him with my helmet and headbutt him,” Mailata told The Inquirer.

But Mailata, who recently returned from the concussion protocol, held back. He still made his presence known as the largest player on the Eagles bolted toward every dark green jersey in front of him.

After all, it was the type of hit from Williams that might’ve warranted an ejection during the regular season. It also was the type of hit that could’ve forced another quarterback to exit the game. But the ever-resilient Hurts, who was rocked by the cheap blow, immediately popped up to his feet and retreated to the huddle.

While Hurts jogged back, a handful of his teammates simultaneously jumped to his aid and initiated a scuffle in front of the Jets’ sideline. The main enforcers included Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, and Lane Johnson.

By shoving back and putting their helmets squarely against those of the Jets, this trio of offensive linemen fulfilled one of its main job responsibilities: protect your quarterback.

“That [stuff] is really dirty,” Mailata said of Williams, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play that occurred during the team’s first drive. “I don’t give a damn if it’s preseason. I don’t like that stuff. I’m going to protect my QB. That’s the standard here.”

Johnson added: “I thought it was unnecessary. It got a lot of people pissed off ... Jalen is our leader. The way he acts on the practice field, in this building. He’s just a dynamic guy. It’s fun playing with him. And we never want to see him go down like that.”

» READ MORE: Eagles-Jets analysis: Jalen Hurts rattles off an impressive drive in the offensive starters’ lone series

In addition to the player-led tussle, coach Nick Sirianni also was visibly upset. The TV broadcast captured Sirianni shouting multiple expletives toward the opposing sideline — and more specifically — at Jets coach Robert Saleh. At the conclusion of the game, which the Eagles lost 24-21, Sirianni met with Saleh at midfield and they sorted out any differences that might’ve surfaced.

During his postgame press conference, Saleh agreed, labeling Williams’ hit as “egregious.”

“I was mad at the situation, more mad at the player more than Coach Saleh,” Sirianni said. “It was just emotions of the game. I was sticking up for Jalen. I’ll never apologize for sticking up for my players. I should’ve handled it a little bit better than I did, but I obviously didn’t want that hit on the sideline. I know it happens. It’s football. But I was more mad at the situation.”

Hurts rebounded nicely. He capped the opening drive with a 22-yard passing touchdown to tight end Dallas Goedert, and celebrated by embracing Mailata. Hurts completed all six of his throws for 80 passing yards and one touchdown with a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3.

“He did a great job running the offense under complete control and getting us to the right checks,” Sirianni said.

When asked about the play, which occurred during his lone rushing attempt, Hurts downplayed the penalized hit. For what it’s worth, Hurts and Williams share representation in Klutch’s Nicole Lynn.

“It happens,” Hurts said. “I’ll let y’all say whatever. He hit me late. They called a flag, and we moved on.”

He then spoke about the moments that ensued between his teammates and the Jets sideline: “That’s what we’re about in the end. That’s us having each other’s backs. That’s Philly. That’s Coach Sirianni. That’s Jordan Mailata. ... It’s everybody.”

While Friday was an encouraging sign, it’s still too early too tell whether Hurts has made enough strides — with the team emphasizing his footwork, timing, and execution of scheduled passing plays — to make the Eagles a legitimate contender. However, what can’t be argued is the 24-year-old quarterback’s demeanor and work ethic. On multiple instances this offseason, Hurts went out of his way to visit and train with several teammates. Since taking over as the starter last summer, Hurts has prioritized increasing chemistry and conversing with nearly everybody across the organization.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts is talking to everyone in the Eagles’ complex, as constant communication is benefiting the QB

Ultimately, Mailata and Co. served as Hurts’ bodyguards during Friday night’s skirmish at Lincoln Financial Field. This was only the latest example of the team’s fortified trust in its starting quarterback.

“His attention to detail with everything, it makes me want to go harder for him,” Mailata said. “Being the hardest worker in the room, he’s, in a way, challenging us. He walks his talk everyday at practice. If he has a bad pass or if he knows something is on him, he holds himself accountable in front of us. Having his transparency, being able to have these open conversations and really be honest with each other — it’s created that bond for me.

“I love him even more for that.”