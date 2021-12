Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Read more

Kenneth Gainwell ran for an 18-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game against the Jets, and it gave the Eagles a 21-18 lead on Sunday.

Miles Sanders has gotten most of the carries for the Eagles, and Gainwell has three receptions as well while Jordan Howard is out with an injury and Boston Scott has been dealing with an illness.

