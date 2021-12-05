The Eagles defense came up with a turnover to stop the Jets in their comeback attempt, as Zach Wilson sailed a pass that was picked off by Marcus Epps.
The Eagles capitalized and got a field goal out of the ensuing possession to take a 33-18 lead.
The Eagles defense came up with a turnover as Wilson's pass sailed into the arms of Epps.
The Eagles defense came up with a turnover to stop the Jets in their comeback attempt, as Zach Wilson sailed a pass that was picked off by Marcus Epps.
The Eagles capitalized and got a field goal out of the ensuing possession to take a 33-18 lead.