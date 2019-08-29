EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Normally it’s really hard getting injury information out of the Eagles, but not so much Thursday evening. Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro reported on the TV broadcast and then tweeted that wide receiver DeSean Jackson definitely will play in the season opener Sept. 8 vs. Washington, despite the broken ring finger he suffered in a Tuesday practice.
The team website characterized what Spadaro said as “an official report from the team.”
“The injury he suffered during the week of practice to his left ring finger is ‘minor,’ so ignore any other reports out there. DJack is going to be just fine,” Spadaro tweeted.
Most significant Eagles not only did not play in Thursday’s preseason finale, they weren’t even in uniform. Most wore black warmups. Missing from the sideline was offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, who wasn’t able to practice this week with back soreness.
The black sweats look was a challenge, but defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan accessorized by wearing bright red sneakers, a large gold chain and a white Eagles basketball-style cap positioned sideways on his head.
Of the Eagles defensive linemen playing Thursday, the guy who has had the best training camp and preseason was defensive end Daeshon Hall. So of course, it was Hall who had to be checked for a concussion after a hit early in the game. He must have checked out fine, because he quickly returned to action.
Newly appointed Jets general manager Joe Douglas got a chance to chat with his former colleagues before the Eagles’ final preseason game Thursday at MetLife Stadium.
Near midfield, Douglas talked with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and then greeted owner Jeffrey Lurie before shaking hands with a handful of Eagles warming up, including kicker Jake Elliott and punter Cameron Johnston.
Perhaps he was trying to get a hint from Roseman as to which players on the Eagles’ preseason roster are about to become available. Douglas’ Jets are rebuilding, and could be active on the waiver wire as teams trim their rosters for Week 1. Quite a few of the players the Eagles will be cutting were scouted and signed by Douglas.
Douglas took the Jets job back in June after running the Eagles’ player personnel department since 2016. He set the board for the Eagles’ drafts during his tenure, introduced the scouting grade system the team currently uses, and helped build the 2017 roster that won Super Bowl LII.