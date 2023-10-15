Eagles suffer first loss of the season, as Jalen Hurts throws 3 INTs in the Jets’ stunning 20-14 upset win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Despite uncharacteristic drops from top playmakers, a litany of injuries to key starters, and an overall unsteady performance from a team that, on paper, outmatched its opposition in every facet, the Eagles still had an opportunity to put the Jets away on Sunday.

However, quarterback Jalen Hurts’ third interception proved to be too much to overcome.

Facing third-and-9 from their own territory with less than two minutes remaining, the Eagles, holding a slim two-point lead, needed just one more conversion to cement the victory. But Hurts threw into traffic and he was picked off by safety Tony Adams.

The Jets scored one play later to claim their first lead and the decisive outcome, 20-14.

Hurts had one additional opportunity to come complete a come-from-behind victory, but the offense failed to move the chains on the final drive as the Eagles (5-1) suffered their first defeat of the season. The Jets beat the Eagles for the first time in franchise history, as Hurts completed just 62.2% (28 of 45) of his throws, marking his season-low completion percentage.

Lane Johnson goes down, pass protection suffers

The pass protection suffered noticeably after right tackle Lane Johnson went down with an ankle injury on the opening drive. Johnson, a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, was replaced by reserve lineman Jack Driscoll.

On Hurts’ first pick, he appeared to complete an intermediate throw to Dallas Goedert, but the tight end couldn’t haul in the football and it bounced off his hands and into the arms of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. On Hurts’ second pick, he stayed in the pocket for several seconds too long before he attempted a pass toward the right sideline. However, his throwing motion was interrupted by linebacker Jermaine Johnson, and Hurts was picked off by Bryce Hall.

When Hurts was clicking, he favored star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who paced the offense with seven catches and 131 receiving yards. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 100-plus yards as the receiver dominated with his ability to win one-on-one matchups. His best catch of the game occurred in the fourth quarter, when he torched cornerback Brandin Echols at the line of scrimmage, and he hauled in a diving reception in front of the Jets sideline. But that drive concluded with a rare miss from kicker Jake Elliott, whose field-goal attempt from 37 yards went wide right.

Goedert and DeVonta Smith each recorded 42 receiving yards, while D’Andre Swift caught eight passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Play calling still an issue

The Brian Johnson-led play calling will continue to be a hot topic across the city.

The Eagles entered Sunday as the NFL’s second best rushing team, and the Jets countered with the 29th-ranked rush defense. Yet, against one of the NFL’s worst run defenses, tailbacks Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott combined for just 33 rushing yards over 14 carries.

Perhaps Brian Johnson favored the matchups on the outside with Brown and Smith lining up over a pair of backup cornerbacks, but it was clear the Eagles neglected to control the tempo with their run game that had been so dominant through the first five games. The Eagles led throughout the contest until the Jets’ go-ahead score on the heels of Hurts’ third interception.

The Eagles will return to Philadelphia knowing they committed too many self-inflicting wounds, including losing the turnover battle four to zero.

Defense came to play

Despite missing a handful of starters, the Eagles defense came prepared for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Led by linebacker Haason Reddick, the Eagles combined for five sacks of Wilson as the unit limited the Jets to four field goals. The Jets didn’t score their first touchdown until the end of the game, when the Eagles appeared to let running back Breece Hall walk into the end zone untouched.

Across the board, the defense came to play. The Jets went a combined 2 for 12 on third and fourth down, while they went 1 for 4 in the red zone. The Eagles also outgained the Jets 348 to 244, and they committed just five penalties to the Jets’ nine.

Ultimately, the team wasn’t able to overcome its four turnovers with Hurts’ final interception deciding the Eagles’ fate.

Wilson completed 19 of 33 passes for 186 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Injury report

The Eagles collectively held their breath after Lane Johnson struggled to get up following the 10th play of the opening drive. Johnson eventually popped to his feet and he walked gingerly toward the sideline before the reigning All-Pro headed indoors. Johnson was diagnosed with a right ankle injury and he did not return to the game. During the play in which Johnson was hurt, it appeared left tackle Jordan Mailata and the ballcarrier Swift collided with Johnson from behind.

Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack over his last 2,423 snaps dating back to Week 11 of the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Other Eagles who suffered injuries included cornerbacks Eli Ricks (knee) and Bradley Roby (shoulder), and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs).