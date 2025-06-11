Jihaad Campbell signs rookie contract with Eagles

Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell signed his rookie contract Wednesday, a deal that will secure the first-round pick for at least the next four seasons.

The former Alabama star’s contract will be worth roughly $14.9 million in the first four years of the deal, according to online database Over the Cap. As is the case with all first-round picks, the Eagles will also have a fifth-year option for Campbell.

The signing leaves second-round safety Andrew Mukuba as the lone Eagles draft pick still waiting to finalize his rookie deal. Rookie contracts have predetermined salaries based on a player’s draft position.

Campbell’s signing comes after he seemingly made slight progress on the field during the Eagles’ one-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The 21-year-old spent most of the organized team activities that preceded the practice in the last few weeks sidelined because of a torn labrum in his shoulder suffered during his final season at Alabama, but he went through the early portion of the practice Tuesday with a helmet on.

While he may eventually offer the Eagles some positional versatility because of his background both rushing the passer and playing as a traditional off-ball linebacker, he has spent most of his time around the inside linebackers during the spring.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said last week that Campbell probably would not truly return from the injury until “sometime in August,” and explained the plan to start him with the off-ball linebackers because it’s a more complex position.

“Right now he’s working at ILB because there’s a lot more to learn there,” Fangio said. “So that’s where we’ll start him, but he won’t hit the practice field until sometime in August.

“He’s doing all he can in meetings, we’re doing all we can with him on the field. I take him to the side and do an individual drill with him that’s suited to what he can do right now. So he’s working good and trying to pick it up.”