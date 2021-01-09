JB: There are always guys that slip through to the latter part of free agency that you can get cheap and help teams. It’s not an irrelevant marketplace. But I don’t think we’re going to see them making any additions like last year when they signed Javon Hargrave and traded for Darius Slay. I think they’re going to let some older guys go like the (Alshon] Jefferys and the DeSeans [Jackson] of the world. I think they’re going to do some restructurings. They may do some extensions. They may go to Lane Johnson and say, listen, instead of restructuring, why don’t we add two years to your contract, which would lower his cap charge for the year. Or go to Graham and do something like that, though he is older. Or go to Malik Jackson.