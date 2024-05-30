Armed with perspective, John Ross aims to show the Eagles he hasn’t lost a step

John Ross thought he was done with football, and how could he not? After playing in 10 games with the Giants in 2021, he went unsigned in 2022. This was arguably the fastest player in the NFL — the literal draft combine 40-yard-dash record-holder at the time — and the ninth pick in the 2017 draft unable to find a home at the age of 26.

Injuries to his knees, shoulder, and foot had slowed his NFL development, but so did a constant wave of perceiving all of his challenges negatively. He was signed to a reserves/future deal by Kansas City a month before the Eagles and Chiefs met in the Super Bowl, but by late July, after a few training camp sessions, Ross was buried on the depth chart and told the team he was retiring.

He knew at the time he was making a mistake, Ross said Thursday, a week after the Eagles signed him, but “I was just at a point in my life where I had a lot going on,” he said.

So how did he get here, in Philadelphia, the city that hosted the draft in which he was selected one spot ahead of Patrick Mahomes, with a chance — albeit a long one — to continue his NFL career?

Ross’ son, 7-year-old Kyrie, is largely the answer. Ross was at his “lowest” point, he said Thursday.

“You get a chance to see everything for what it is,” he said. “Then you get to kind of look around and see your surroundings, and I can tell you that my environment wasn’t great. You kind of got to hone down and pay attention to what matters to you and what’s real. I got to see my son every single day, and I think that changed my life.”

Ross said he immediately started coaching Kyrie, then 6, when he retired. It was an inspiring experience that helped change his mindset, he said.

“I used to feel bad because I would get on him so much and I used to be like, ‘I should be getting on myself’ because I can see me in him,” Ross said. “I can honestly say he pulled me out of a bad place.”

By November of last year, Ross was ready to make a comeback, but it took until last week to get signed. The Eagles had a look at Ross, now 28, during a tryout at a rookie minicamp in early May.

Thursday was the first organized team activity opened to reporters since Ross joined the team, and it offered a glimpse at how much work Ross needs to do to make the team. Ross at times ran with the second- and third-team offense during 7-on-7 periods. He made a catch at one point, coming back to the ball after finishing his route off of a broken play, but didn’t get a chance to show off his speed much.

The top of the depth chart at receiver is pretty clear. But beyond A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, it’s hard to write anyone’s name in anything but pencil while keeping an eraser nearby.

The Eagles brought in sixth-year receiver Parris Campbell and nine-year veteran DeVante Parker. But Parker retired, and last week’s open OTA session showed the lack of depth the Eagles have at the position. Joseph Ngata, who spent last season on the practice squad, got some looks with the Brown and Campbell on the first-team offense again Thursday with Smith not participating. There are also rookies Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson, return specialist Britain Covey, and a few other players with limited or no NFL experience.

In other words, it’s crowded, but wide open.

Ross, who was drafted by Cincinnati and had 10 touchdowns in four seasons with the Bengals, said he’s starting to pick up more on the offense and the details one week into his time in Philadelphia. He wants to show the Eagles that he hasn’t lost a step. Sure, the record 4.22 he ran at the 2017 combine was bested by one hundredth of a second in March, but Ross thinks he’s faster now.

Literally?

“I’m not saying I’m 4.15 or anything,” he said. “What I’m saying is I just feel better so I think I can consistently be faster.

“You don’t want to drive your sports car every day. It’ll break down. When you consistently can be fast every day and display that, that’s what I’m known for. When you hear my name, you associate me with speed.”

At least for now, his name can be associated with a football player again and not a former football player.

Ross, who burst onto the prospect scene after tallying 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Washington, said he knew he was coming to try out for the Eagles in early May but asked Kyrie anyway who he thought his dad should sign with. First, Kyrie listed the Ravens because he loves Lamar Jackson, Ross said. But then came the Eagles.

“I just knew I was supposed to be here,” Ross said. “When I got on that plane, I told myself, ‘Don’t come home.’ That was my focus, and it’s still my focus now.”

Kyrie called his father Thursday morning before school to see what he was up to. Ross told him that he had some meetings to go to and then practice.

What would he tell Kyrie after?

“Dad was running today,” Ross said. “I feel like today was a good day.”

Even that framing, on a day when Ross didn’t particularly shine, offered an example of the mentality change Ross was talking about.

“I was a top-10 draft pick and we all talk about it all the time, like, man, if we ever get to the point where we have to try out, we’ll probably be done,” he said. “But then you get to that point and you don’t have no other choice.”