The Eagles and Patriots will have a joint practice in August

The Eagles will have a joint practice with the New England Patriots on Aug. 13 in Foxborough, Mass. ahead of their second preseason game on Aug. 15, NFL sources said.

They are tentatively scheduled to open training camp on July 22 when players report to the NovaCare Complex ahead of the next day’s first on-field practice.

Advertisement

The team’s preseason opens Aug. 9 at the Baltimore Ravens. The two teams also will meet in the regular season on Dec. 1, so it’s unlikely that they will hold joint practices.

The Eagles’ third and final preseason game is on Aug. 24 at home against the Vikings. It’s unclear if Minnesota will arrive early in Philadelphia for joint workouts.

The Eagles have had joint practices with two teams in each of the previous two training camps under coach Nick Sirianni.

The Patriots and Eagles have a history of practicing together — first in Philly in 2013 when Chip Kelly became coach and then in Foxborough the following summer.

Bill Belichick was the Patriots coach in each of those years, but he was fired last season. Jerod Mayo was named the future Hall of Fame coach’s successor in January.

New England also worked out with the Eagles before Sirianni’s first season in 2021.