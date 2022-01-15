In the span of less than one week, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has garnered a pair of interview requests for vacant head-coaching jobs.

On Saturday morning, NFL Network reported the Minnesota Vikings have requested an interview with Gannon, who previously earned an interview with the Denver Broncos for their head-coaching vacancy.

In his first season with the Eagles, Gannon’s defense struggled early on — especially when facing more experienced quarterbacks. But his unit has buckled down and climbed the league’s rankings. The Eagles allowed the 10th fewest amount of yards per game, 328.8 per contest. When it comes to more advanced analytics, the Eagles finished 25th in defensive DVOA.

Statistics aside, Gannon, 39, has served as a fresh voice across the NovaCare Complex. He brings emphatic energy on a daily basis — from team meetings to his weekly interview sessions with local media.

In regards to the Vikings, Gannon has some history. He previously worked as an assistant for former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer from 2014-’17.

Eagles first-year coach Nick Sirianni discussed his feelings about Gannon on Friday.

“I really believe in Jonathan Gannon,” Sirianni said. “If I didn’t, there’d be no way he’d be in this building. I have so much confidence and faith in him and the job he can do. I think he’d be a great head football coach. He has all the intangibles and all the qualities that you need — he has those things. Anything for him to get ready, I’ll help him do.

“Obviously, I’d never want to lose coach Gannon, but I think he’s more than ready.”