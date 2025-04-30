Sources: Eagles pick up Jordan Davis’ contract option for 2026 season

The Eagles are exercising the fifth-year option on Jordan Davis’ rookie contract, according to league sources, a decision that will keep the defensive tackle in the fold for two more seasons.

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz was first to report the news.

Davis, 25, is now set to make $12.9 million fully guaranteed in 2026, according to online database overthecap, a salary figure that averages out the third-highest and 25th highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL.

The Eagles had until May 1 to decide on Davis’ option, but ultimately chose to bet on his continued development at the heart of the defensive front. The former Georgia standout played just 37% of the team’s defensive snaps last season — down from 45% the year prior — and has struggled with conditioning at times during his career.

Davis did make some noticeable strides as a pass-rusher during the Eagles’ run to Super Bowl LIX, logging a sack in the NFC championship game and the Eagles’ 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to double his sack output during the regular season.

Even with those flashes, Davis’ role in last year‘s defensive-tackle rotation was mostly limited to early downs. The 6-foot-6, 336-pound nose tackle has proven to be stingy against the run and has started 39 games over the last four years as a result, but often comes off the field for passing situations in favor of more effective interior rushers.

Earlier this offseason, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman alluded to Davis’ postseason performances when explaining why the team still had optimism that Davis could eventually reach the high ceiling that made him a first-round pick.

“When you watch these guys perform through the whole body of the season,” Roseman said at the annual league meetings last month. " ... You just see a guy who really elevated in the postseason. Really counting on him continuing to develop. That’s what this is, all of us, in all of our professions, you continue to develop and continue to get better and that’s what I think we’re seeing from Jordan.”

By securing Davis through 2026 and selecting Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson in the fourth round of last week’s draft, the Eagles are starting to rebuild the interior line rotation around star defensive lineman Jalen Carter. The group lost to free agency Milton Williams, a key member of last year‘s rotation, and will likely lean on Davis, along with third-year lineman Moro Ojomo, to take on an expanded role.

After last week’s NFL draft, Roseman said he had “tremendous confidence in Jordan Davis.”

Roseman drafted Davis 13th overall in 2022, trading up two spots and notably ahead of the Baltimore Ravens to secure the Georgia prospect. The Ravens ended up taking All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick instead.

Shortly after making the pick, Roseman expressed belief in Davis’ rare blend of size and athleticism eventually translating into pass-rush production, something that has yet to happen. Davis has just 3.5 sacks in four seasons, although Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio did acknowledge he was improving as a rusher late last year.

Jordan is a better run defender than he is a pass-rusher at this moment in time," Fangio said in December. “[I] do think he’s getting better.”

The Eagles also declined the fifth-year option on wide receiver Jahan Dotson’s rookie deal leading into last week’s NFL draft. Acquired via trade from the Washington Commanders before the start of last season, Dotson would have been due $16.8 million, but will instead be a free agent next offseason.