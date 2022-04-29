After trading up two spots, the Eagles selected Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 pick in the NFL draft.

Davis is a physical specimen who has the potential to develop into an impact player for the Eagles. The 6-foot-6, 341-pound lineman was considered one of the most athletic prospects at this year’s scouting combine, where he ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash and had a 123-inch broad jump at the scouting combine.

How he fits

The Eagles had an early advantage on scouting Davis thanks to his longstanding relationship with defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, who as a coach at Georgia recruited Davis out of high school.

“To be able to work with him, I can’t wait to get to work,” Davis said. “I’m really excited. I sound like I’m tripping over words, but I’m just really excited.”

Davis worked primarily as a nose tackle at Georgia, but he could be tested at different techniques. He’ll be a key piece to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme. Davis not only recorded eye-opening measurables, but also he flashes on tape. He swallows up gaps with force, and was widely viewed as one of the best run stoppers in the SEC over the past two seasons. Davis helped lead Georgia to a national title after he recorded 32 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks and nine quarterback hurries.

His immense talent as a run stopper is evident, but if the Eagles are able to tap into Davis’ potential as a pass rusher, he could develop into a perennial Pro Bowler.

According to league sources, general manager Howie Roseman aggressively attempted to trade up inside the top 10. But considering how the board fell — with five consecutive defensive players selected to begin the draft — the odds of the Eagles finding a favorable trade partner shrunk by the minute. However, the early run of defensive prospects selected was followed by a handful of offensive tackles taken, which worked in the Eagles’ favor.

In the end, the team needed to trade up only two spots to catapult the Ravens (14th pick), and select Davis.

“This is extremely unreal,” Davis said. “Getting that call 30 seconds earlier, when I got the phone call, I knew they really wanted me. It was crazy. I talked to Howie on the phone, this is a dream come true. I knew the Eagles wanted me, they were one of my three top 30 visits, so I’ve already been to the facility and met all the staff. I’m really excited to be here.”

» READ MORE: Jordan Davis headlines a strong group of interior rushers

Depth chart

The Eagles hope Davis blossoms into a foundational piece affixed across the middle of the defensive line. With veteran defensive tackles Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave entering the final year of their contracts, Davis will have an opportunity to contribute immediately.

“Those are two of the best guys, guys I’ve watched growing up,” Davis said. “To be an addition to the team, I just want to do anything I can help.”

Scouting report

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote of Davis: “Beefy, mountainous nose tackle with the size, power and will to clog the drain and alter the offense’s desire to run between the tackles. Davis has anchor and quick-shed talent to eviscerate single blocks and successfully occupy double teams, allowing linebackers to thrive in pursuit of ball-carriers. He plays upright, lacking agility and reactive quickness to mark up a stat sheet with any consistency, but that’s not what he’s asked to do. Davis won’t be as effective against outside-zone teams and won’t offer much rush, but he could become one of the league’s best run-pluggers as soon as he takes the field.”