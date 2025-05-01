Howie Roseman on Eagles DT Jordan Davis after exercising fifth-year option: ‘The sky is the limit’

One day after exercising the fifth-year option on Jordan Davis’ rookie contract, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made the case that the young defensive tackle is poised for a breakout season.

Speaking on radio shows Thursday afternoon, Roseman said Davis was trending upward while discussing the team’s decision to keep Davis under contract for two more seasons.

“This guy has just scratched the ceiling of his potential,” Roseman said on SiriusXM. “And he knows it. We believe in the player and the person.”

The Eagles made the decision on Davis’ option one day before the league’s deadline, fully guaranteeing $12.9 million in the final year of the 25-year-old’s deal in 2026. For that number to present meaningful value, the team will need an uptick both in production and playing time from the 2022 first-round pick.

Davis played just 37% of the team’s defensive snaps last season — down from 45% the year before — and has struggled with conditioning at times during his career. When he is on the field, he has primarily served as the run-stuffing nose tackle for the Eagles’ defensive line rather than a pass-rushing threat. He finished last regular season with just one sack.

His best moments came at an opportune time, though, with the former Georgia standout logging sacks in both the NFC championship game and the Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. When discussing the organization’s belief that Davis is ready to take a leap, Roseman pointed to those playoff performances along with the tendency for defensive tackles to transition to the NFL more slowly than other positions. The front office executive also alluded to the improved shape Davis was in during that postseason run.

“When you watch Jordan and how he looked the second half of the season — and that’s a big part of it, how he looked," Roseman told 94.1WIP. “He was in great physical condition and shape. He was disruptive during the playoff run. We forget, again, players still develop. When you look at the history of defensive tackles in the National Football League, you see a lot of really successful guys that people forget took until Year 3 or 4 to really hit their stride. And we think he is just hitting his stride. This guy is going to play really good football for us here. He’s an unbelievable person, worker, leader, and I think the sky is the limit for him. And he feels it and he’s got tremendous confidence.”

With the Eagles losing defensive tackle Milton Williams in free agency earlier this offseason, there will be pass-rushing opportunities up for grabs along the interior defensive line next year. The team has third-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo seemingly ready for more playing time and drafted Nebraska prospect Ty Robinson in the fourth round of last week’s NFL draft, but could still lean on Davis more heavily as the complementary interior rusher next to Jalen Carter in passing situations.

Shortly after the Eagles’ announcement Wednesday, Davis posted a thank you message on social media that expressed his desire to improve.

“I’m grateful and excited to continue being part of something special,” Davis posted on Instagram. “Thank you to the organization, my village, and the people of Philadelphia for your support. There’s no place I’d rather be. As always, I strive to be better than I was the day before.”