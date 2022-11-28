Jordan Davis sported a matching Eagles tracksuit on Sunday evening when he gleefully skipped through the concrete hallways located underneath the lower bowl at Lincoln Financial Field.

Like many of his teammates, the rookie defensive tackle was in celebration mode after the Eagles claimed a 40-33 victory over the Packers. Through the regular season’s first 12 weeks, the Eagles have stormed to the NFL’s best record at 10-1. Sunday’s victory marked double-digit wins for the first time for second-year coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles have accomplished these feats largely without Davis — the No. 13 overall pick from this past April’s draft — who’s been sidelined on injured reserve for the past four weeks with a high ankle sprain.

However, Davis is eligible to return from IR this Sunday, when the Eagles host the Tennessee Titans. Whether or not the team elevates the defensive tackle back to the active roster is to be determined, according to Sirianni.

The team expects to make a decision regarding Davis by Wednesday, when it resumes practice ahead of the Week 13 matchup versus Tennessee.

“Obviously we don’t have make that decision quite yet so I’m not there yet,” Sirianni said Monday. “You think about everything that we have to go through to get ready for a game. So, you stay on top of everything, but you don’t rush any decision. There is no reason to rush.

“Not in a big rush to force something until we have all the answers and see how he’s feeling. I know he’s attacking the rehab like crazy. I know our training staff and our doctors and our strength staff are doing everything they can do to help him, and I know Jordan is doing everything he can do to help himself.”

Davis sustained his ankle injury during an Oct. 30 game versus the Steelers. He initially wasn’t able to put any weight on his right foot, and needed to be carted into the locker room. Over the past few weeks, Davis has been seen throughout the NovaCare Complex without a walking boot or any noticeable limp. He’s kept a majority of his interactions inside the locker room brief, but Davis has indicated on multiple occasions that he’s “feeling better and better” each day.

Davis, 22, proved to be a difference-maker through the first two months of the regular season. He was a fixture in the middle of the defensive line and he played a major role in stopping the run. The Eagles have struggled without him on the field, and the team sought out external assistance this month by picking up veteran defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, pairing them with interior defensive linemen Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Milton Williams. Marlon Tuipulotu also was placed on IR on Nov. 16.

It’s been a collaborative effort to replace Davis’ reps, but the truth is replacing Davis was always going to be nearly impossible. The 6-foot-6, 336-pounder possesses a unique skillset with his bullish frame and athleticism. Nearly every time Davis steps onto the field, opposing offenses need to dedicate multiple blockers in order to slow him down.

“Two on me, somebody’s free,” Davis said upon his arrival to Philadelphia.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the Eagles will be tasked with defending one of the league’s most dominant rushers in Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Henry is currently second in the NFL with 1,048 rushing yards and third with 10 rushing touchdowns.

“This is a tough, physical football team,” Sirianni said of the Titans. “...We’re going to work like crazy to make sure we put our guys in the best position to make plays.”