Eagles’ Jordan Davis is questionable to play vs. Commanders

Two days before the Eagles take on the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md., it is uncertain whether or not defensive tackle Jordan Davis will play.

Davis was listed as questionable for the game with a hamstring injury on Friday after not participating in practice, though he was present observing from the sideline during the portion open to media. He had been a late addition to the practice report, popping up Thursday as a limited participant.

“We’ll see how he feels today,” coach Nick Sirianni said before practice on Friday. “Obviously, it’s a constant evaluation. It happened yesterday as you saw that it popped up on the practice report yesterday. We got to see him out there today, the rehab today, then we got tomorrow. We got time to figure it out. We’ll see what happens.”

Davis has yet to miss a game this season and has taken 197 defensive snaps (46%) through seven games. In his rookie season last year, Davis was sidelined for from Weeks 8-10 with an ankle injury.

Advertisement

He has the second-highest grade by Pro Football Focus as a pass rusher among Eagles defensive tackles this season (70.5), ranking behind former Georgia teammate Jalen Carter (90.8). Of Davis’ 197 defensive snaps, 124 have come as a pass rusher and the other 73 have been against the run. He ranks fourth on the team with 2½ sacks and is tied for third with five quarterback hits.

Nickel cornerback Bradley Roby remains sidelined with a shoulder injury and was officially ruled out against the Commanders after not practicing this week. He sustained the injury mid-game against the New York Jets in Week 6 and did not play the following week against the Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are poised to see the return of safety Reed Blankenship on Sunday after he missed Week 7 against the Dolphins with a ribs injury sustained the game prior against the Jets. He was a full participant on the practice report all week and did not have a game status on Friday’s practice report, indicating that he’s available to play.

“I feel great,” Blankenship said. “Honestly, I really wanted to play last week, the kelly green [jerseys] and stuff. But it is what it is. I’m 100% now and I’m ready to go.”

Blankenship has been the Eagles’ highest-graded defensive back in coverage by PFF this season (79.2). In five games, he has an interception (second on team), seven pass breakups (team high), two tackles for a loss, and 39 tackles (tied for team high).

He also missed Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings with a ribs injury, but Blankenship said the two injuries were not related and just “coincidental” that they targeted the same general area.

This weekend, Blankenship is expected to see playing time alongside recently-acquired, 30-year-old safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans. Both safeties formerly played for Middle Tennessee (Byard from 2011-15, Blankenship from 2017-21). Sirianni would not indicate how many snaps Byard will take, but he did acknowledge that the Philadelphia-born safety will play.

“Obviously every walk-through, every practice, everything is being evaluated, so we feel really good where he is,” Sirianni said. “I won’t give away any information of how much he’s going to play or anything like that ... I don’t want to tell the Commanders anything, right?

“But man, he’s a pro, and he’s worked really hard this week, so we’re confident in him. We’ll see how much he plays in this football game.”

Additionally, defensive tackle Milton Williams (heel), cornerback James Bradberry (ankle), and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (ankle), who have each been limited in practice for at least one day this week, do not have game statuses on the final injury report and are available to play.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who confirmed after last week’s game against the Dolphins that he is dealing with an injury, was not listed on the practice report this week because he was a full participant and his game status is not in question. A source told The Inquirer on Monday that Hurts has a left knee injury. He wore what appeared to be a soft brace on his left leg in the second half of the Dolphins game.

“He’s tough as heck, right?” Sirianni said. “He’s going to fight through any bumps and bruises that he has.”

The Eagles visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from FedEx Field.