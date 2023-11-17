How Jordan Davis transformed into an every-down player for the Eagles and reached ‘peak athleticism’

Jeremiah Alphabet beamed when his phone received a specific notification last week.

It was a text from Eagles second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

“Yo JT, I’m in town. Let’s get to work,” the message read.

Alphabet, an Atlanta-based NFL trainer and the director of pro sports, speed development at Pinnacle Performance, has served as Davis’ personal trainer over the past two years dating back to his final season at the University of Georgia.

This past offseason, Alphabet oversaw Davis’ development and growth as the Eagles’ top pick from the 2022 draft aspired to evolve into a three-down player. These instructions were passed along to him from coach Nick Sirianni at the conclusion of his rookie season. In 2022, his playing time was limited to mostly known rush scenarios, and he also missed four games on injured reserve.

“I just know Jordan is on another level with his mindset right now,” Alphabet told The Inquirer. “He’s here to be the best. It’s only Year 2 for him. So I can only imagine what Year 3 and 4 and beyond is going to look like.”

Through nine games, Davis already has exceeded his entire 2022 season snap count and production. As a rookie, Davis appeared in 224 defensive snaps (26%) and he recorded 18 tackles with zero sacks and zero quarterback hits. This season, Davis has 21 tackles with 2 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hits, and one forced fumble across 232 defensive snaps (40%).

The recipe to Davis earning the coaching staff’s trust and staying on the field is rooted within his improved endurance. Davis himself acknowledged that he battled “imposter syndrome” at various times throughout his rookie season. But in Year 2, Davis has gained confidence while emerging as a respectable pass rusher, and he has served a dynamic role for the Eagles’ No. 1-ranked run defense.

“We knew he had the strength, all he had to do was maintain,” Alphabet said. “Our big focus was maximizing his potential so he could be an every-down guy. Conditioning was every week for him, so we made sure he would come into camp in shape, ready to go with a great weight. Not too heavy because we still want him to be able to move like he was at Georgia — or even better. And I feel like now, it’s showing, all his improvements.”

According to Alphabet, Davis initially weighed 360 pounds when he arrived for his training sessions at the beginning of the offseason. But by the start of training camp, Davis was back at his ideal playing weight between 345 and 348 pounds. Davis had weekly weigh-ins and body composition tests every Monday, which helped tracked his progress throughout the summer. Most of his workouts favor movements rather than heavyweight lifting, a program that has led to better mobility and cardiovascular endurance.

“We’d have speed sessions every single day,” Alphabet said. “We’d focus on basically with him, his get outs — how to get off the ball fast, and a lot of linear speed. With that, it would turn into conditioning. So it’s speed work and also conditioning naturally played into it.

“I was super proud of him just coming into camp ready to go. I was super proud of that, being conditioned and being at his peak athleticism.”

During the bye week, the priority for Davis, 23, was mainly keeping his body active while he was away from the team facility for an extended period. Davis also has been dealing with a minor hamstring tweak, so a lot of his recent training with Alphabet focused on lower body and core.

Davis initially was connected with Alphabet a couple of years ago through mutual teammates at Georgia, who trained at Pinnacle Performance in Marietta, Ga. Alphabet also works with Eagles rookie linebacker Nolan Smith.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Davis said this week. “You have all the guys going to Georgia, whenever they’re down there, they know it’s time to work. It’s not cookie cutter. It’s what I need. JT takes time with making a plan for what my body needs. I think I’m seeing those benefits now with me taking on this bigger role.”

Added Smith: “JT always pushes us. I just love working out [Davis] and my friends, that competing aspect. Because I know this isn’t forever. So we want to take care of our bodies at all times.”

According to Smith and Alphabet, Davis often is the loudest one in the gym — a nod to his ultra-competitive attitude.

“He’s going to scream, he’s going to yell, every single rep,” Alphabet said. “He’s just going to compete, man. That’s what gets me fired up. Seeing a guy that size and being able to run with those other guys — linebackers, defensive backs, wide receivers. He’s going to lift heavier than them obviously. But JD being able to keep up with them as far as speed goes, that’s what gets us riled up a bit.”

At 6-foot-6, Davis owns a unique blend of immense size and athleticism. He famously ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 scouting combine. The Eagles viewed his physical traits as a potential key to unlock a dominant interior defensive tackle who could transform into an every-down lineman.

Based on his production from the first half of his sophomore season season, Davis is on track to make an extended impact as his young career continues to unravel.

“He understands that everybody’s counting on him,” Sirianni said. “So, he’s really busted his butt to work because we need him on the field because we know how good of a football player he is.”

The Eagles will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.