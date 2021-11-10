The Eagles signed Jordan Howard to the active roster Wednesday, keeping the veteran running back eligible to play on game days.

After spending the first nine weeks of the season on the practice squad, Howard earned his way onto the 53-man roster with strong performances in the team’s last two games. The 27-year-old has given the Eagles’ offense a jolt as it transitions to a run-heavy scheme. He has 128 rushing yards on 29 attempts and three touchdowns in the last two games, both of which he was called up for the practice squad going into the game.

“He’s done his job when he’s went in there,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. “He’s hit the holes nice and downhill. And he’s a big man. And to have to tackle him — what did he have, 19, 17 carries? To have to tackle him 17 times in a game, that will wear a defense down. And so, he’s just given us a good spark there in the run game and the way that he runs hard and he’s just being himself.”

Because of the NFL’s new rules regarding practice-squad players, Howard wasn’t eligible to get the weekend promotion more than twice, meaning the team had to elevate him in order for him to dress.

Howard has endured a turbulent stretch after starting his career as a featured running back with the Bears and even making the Pro Bowl after running for 1,313 yards his rookie season. Before the 2019 season, Chicago traded him to the Eagles, where he spent half the year as the starting back before an injury and an expanded role for Miles Sanders led to him getting a diminished workload.

He was released by the Miami Dolphins the following year and came to the Eagles last summer trying to get his career back on track.

When Sanders was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, Howard got his opportunity and capitalized. Sanders isn’t eligible to return from IR until after this Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, meaning Howard will likely continue to have a prominent role in the offense.

“He runs hard, he’s always falling forward, he has a lot of power when he runs and he’s a great pass protector,” Lane Johnson said. “He doesn’t say a whole lot, he moves in silence, but he’s a great back, man. He has been for a long time.”