Sources: Eagles agree with Jordan Mailata on three-year, $66 million contract

The Eagles have agreed to an extension with left tackle Jordan Mailata that will make him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL, according to league sources. ESPN was first to report the news.

The 27-year-old’s new deal will stretch through 2028, adding another three seasons and $66 million on the previous extension he signed in 2021 along with $48 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus. Mailata will earn roughly $22 million a year with the extension, making him the fourth highest-paid tackle in terms of average annual value in the NFL behind Laremy Tunsil, Andrew Thomas, and Trent Williams.

Mailata’s extension secures the gargantuan left side of the Eagles’ offensive line for the foreseeable future. The team signed Landon Dickerson to a four-year, $84 million contract extension just before the start of free agency, a deal that made the 25-year-old Pro Bowler the highest-paid guard in the NFL in terms of AAV.

The Eagles drafted Mailata, an Australian who had never played in a football game before, in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft because of the athleticism he flashed as a 6-foot-8, 365-pound converted Australian rugby player. He saw his first game action in 2020 after two seasons developing under Eagles’ offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and earned the team’s starting left tackle job in 2021, taking over for franchise legend Jason Peters.

Mailata has started 33 of a possible 34 games over the last two years and has been one of the most reliable pass protectors in the NFL, all while consistently creating running lanes with his imposing frame. According to Pro Football Focus, Mailata allowed just three sacks last season on 687 pass-blocking snaps, which ranked in the top 10 among offensive tackles who played significant snaps.