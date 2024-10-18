Eagles place Jordan Mailata on IR, rule out Dallas Goedert for Sunday’s game vs. Giants

The Eagles on Friday placed Jordan Mailata on injured reserve, and the left tackle will miss at least the next four games.

Mailata injured his hamstring during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s win over Cleveland. Mailata will miss his first game since Week 5 of the 2022 season when the Eagles play the Giants on Sunday. The Eagles will feature their third different offensive line combination in their last three games. Fred Johnson is expected to start at left tackle.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Like Jordan Mailata, Dallas Goedert misses Eagles practice with a hamstring injury. He could be out a while.

Placing Mailata on injured reserve opens up a roster spot that will likely go to safety Sydney Brown, who is on track to make his return from an ACL tear he suffered in January on the same MetLife Stadium field he’ll play on Sunday.

Mailata isn’t the only Eagles player dealing with a hamstring injury. Tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive tackle Byron Young were ruled out for Sunday’s game with their hamstring injuries.

After sitting out Thursday’s session with a shoulder injury, Jalen Carter returned to the practice field Friday as a full participant and did not have a game status designation. Cornerbacks Darius Slay (knee) and Eli Ricks (groin) were listed as questionable, though Slay indicated he’s tracking toward playing Sunday. Slay practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, sat out Thursday, and returned as a full participant Friday.

The Giants, meanwhile, listed star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hip) and edge rusher Brian Burns (groin), two key defensive players, as questionable. But both players said this week that they expect to play.

» READ MORE: ‘Football is not linear’: Why Eagles D-lineman Jordan Davis finds Dexter Lawrence’s ascension ‘inspiring’

The Eagles play in Week 7 against the New York Giants. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from MetLife Stadium.