Throughout the season, The Inquirer’s Eagles reporters will compile a weekly report on what they’re hearing and seeing from inside the locker room at the NovaCare Complex.

Jordan Mailata was trembling recently, wondering whether or not his parents — Maria and Tupa’i — were going to make it in time for the holidays.

Given the influx of flight delays over the past week, Mailata had his doubts. If he needed to wait a few more days, ‘So be it,’ he thought. It’s only been four years since Mailata last saw his father and mother in his native Australia.

» READ MORE: Will Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew start vs. Saints? Nick Sirianni is noncommittal.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said.

Fortunately for Mailata, his parents avoided any serious delays and they arrived in Philadelphia before Christmas. Although they didn’t travel this past Saturday to Dallas, Maria and Tupa’i both will be in attendance for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. It’ll be their first time watching Mailata play in person since he departed Australia six-plus years ago to pursue a professional football career.

“It’s pretty special,” Mailata said. “It really has been a long time coming. It was tearjerking picking them up at the airport. I was hugging them and crying. It was awesome.”

Not only will this weekend be Mailata’s parents’ first experience watching their son play in the NFL, but it’s also their first time visiting the United States. Throughout the week, they’ve been busy touring the Philadelphia region. Some of their stops have included Independence Hall, Chinatown, King of Prussia shopping center, and the local market.

“My dad was in shock when we went grocery shopping and we had a handful of fans come by, stop me, and say hi,” Mailata said. “My dad was absolutely shocked. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah, dad — this is [Philly]. They love their teams.’ So [fans] know who I am when I’m not in the uniform.”

He continued with a smile: “[Shoot] I hope the Linc can give them a good experience. Hopefully not too much booze, that’ll be great, it’s my parents’ first game. Philly is as blue-collar as you can get. It’s going to be a good experience for them. ... My dad thinks it’s a big city. I said, ‘Dad, this is a pretty small city. You should check out Chicago or New York because you’ll get lost down there.’ My dad thinks it’s a big city, but they love Philly so far.”

Mailata’s journey is atypical. He was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. At the time, Mailata said he knew “peanuts” about football; he was viewed as a project-type player who had never played a single snap at any level and had only recently transitioned from playing rugby. Since then, he’s blossomed under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland’s guidance, and last summer, Mailata won the starting left tackle job over former first-round pick Andre Dillard. Prior to the 2021 regular-season opener, Mailata signed a four-year contract worth $64 million.

This week has served as a full-circle moment for Mailata and his parents, who initially despised the idea of him dumping rugby for American football.

Before Mailata departed his home in Rittenhouse Square for work on Wednesday, he provided his parents with his credit card and instructed them to purchase whatever they wanted. His parents’ shopping trip started at Macy’s, although he jokingly acknowledged they can purchase whatever they please after they allowed him to chase his dreams across the world more than six years ago.

“I told them, ‘My job comes first before everything,’” Mailata said. “So we’re trying to fit everything in. With them being in town, it’s been tricky, but they’ve been very understanding. They know this is my life and how we want to be the best offensive line in the NFL. I’m going to give 200 percent every time I step on the field ... I hope they’re proud of me.”