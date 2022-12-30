Eagles coach Nick Sirianni refrained from declaring a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, leaving the door open for a possible Jalen Hurts return.

One day after Hurts returned to practice for the first time since suffering an SC joint sprain in his shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, Sirianni said Friday that the team will go into the weekend monitoring the quarterback’s status.

”We’re still sorting through that,” Sirianni said. “Obviously Jalen had a good practice yesterday. He went out there and looked well, he did some things really well.

“We’re still sorting through some things, we haven’t decided anything yet. We still have a couple days, we got time.”

Hurts was a limited participant in practice Thursday, making throws both stationary and on the run during the portion of practice open to the media. He was held out of some of the early portion of practice, including ball-security drills in which players are hit with punching bags.

The early indication when Hurts suffered the sprained shoulder was he’d miss at least two games. Sirianni ruled the 24-year-old out two days before the team’s road game against the Dallas Cowboys last week after Hurts missed the entire week of practice.

If Hurts is sidelined, the team will once again turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew went 24-for-40 for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to Dallas last Saturday.