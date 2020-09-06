The Eagles may have had interest in bringing Togiai back as a practice-squad member. The former Oregon State standout had a strong training camp in which he got plenty of first-team reps when Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert were sidelined with injury. The Eagles, who often use “12″ personnel with two tight ends on the field, may need a third tight end for Week 1 to step in if Ertz or Goedert needs relief.