Eagles GM Howie Roseman declines comment on Josh Sills

PHOENIX — On Monday night, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman declined to discuss how much he knew about an alleged 2019 rape and kidnapping incident involving guard Josh Sills prior to the team adding the undrafted rookie to the roster this season.

“I’m not going to get into any legal matters or talk about anything that’s going on off the field right now,” Roseman said at Super Bowl media day.

Sills, 25, was indicted by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges in Guernsey County, Ohio, on Feb. 1. Prosecutors say he forcibly restrained and raped a woman in December 2019.

A grand jury recommended first-degree felony charges after reviewing the criminal case. Sills, who hails from Sarahsville, Ohio, has been summoned to appear in court on Feb. 16. He has been placed on the NFL’s “Commissioner Exempt List” and is forbidden from participating in practices, games, or travel with the team indefinitely.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which is heading the prosecution, wrote in a statement that the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office went through a “detailed investigation” following the incident’s immediate report.

Sills’ attorney has said that the allegations were false and that Sills would “aggressively” contest the charges.

Sills joined the Eagles in April after spending his college football career at West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

He was one of three undrafted rookie free agents to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster. Sills played in one game this season and was inactive for both playoff games.