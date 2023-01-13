Josh Sweat returns to Eagles practice, 11 days after being carted off the field

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat returned to practice on Thursday. It marked Sweat’s first time practicing since he suffered a neck injury on Jan. 1.

During the opening drive of a Week 17 contest against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field, Sweat was injured while he attempted to make a tackle. He needed to be carted off the field and was transported to a local hospital. Sweat was discharged later that night, and the Eagles held him out of any football activity leading into the regular-season finale. Sweat remained sidelined for the team’s win over the Giants on Sunday.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts’ shoulder ‘hurt like hell’ after Giants game; Josh Sweat could return for playoffs

Over 15 games, Sweat compiled a career-high 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, and 17 tackles for losses.

On Thursday, Sweat said he felt “really good” in his first practice back from his injury. The Pro Bowl alternate expects to be back in the starting lineup for the team’s playoff game in the divisional round on Jan. 21 or 22.