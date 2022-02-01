Josh Sweat was named to his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday, making him the fifth Eagles player headed to the Las Vegas exhibition game.

Sweat, 24, was named an alternate when the teams were announced last month amid a career year and got the nod after San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was ruled out of the game due to injury.

The 2018 fourth-round pick out of Florida State finished the season with a career-high 7 1/2 sacks and seven tackles for losses. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 46 pressures, which ranked second on the Eagles defense behind Javon Hargrave, also a Pro Bowler this year.

Sweat signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $40 million at the start of the season and had an increased role in the defensive-end rotation, especially after Brandon Graham suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2. Sweat played 62% of the team’s defensive snaps and became a starter in Week 4 in place of Graham.

When the Eagles drafted Sweat, he was billed as a high-upside prospect with a shaky injury history. During his senior year of high school, Sweat had a scary leg injury that required ACL surgery and a multi-year recovery process.

With the Eagles, Sweat started off in a limited role mostly as a pass-rush specialist who came in on late downs, but he’s seen his playing time steadily increase each season and his production has increased along with it.

“I’ve come a long way, and I’m still going,” Sweat said in September. “I got a lot more I want to do.

“Now I want to be the best.”