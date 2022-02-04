LAS VEGAS — The glowing diamonds affixed across Josh Sweat’s teeth emphasized his feelings Thursday afternoon.

The Eagles defensive end could only grin when asked to characterize his 2021 season. Reminded of his career-best 45 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, and 7½ sacks — which culminated with his first Pro Bowl honor — Sweat flashed another wide smile.

“All this does is make me want to stay at this level,” Sweat told The Inquirer. “But it’s a big difference. Even though I’m here, there’s still another level to go. I want to be one of the greats. I want to be the best. It’s just all motivation for me.

“I’m trying to take it all in.”

Sweat will forever remember this past season, mainly because of the accomplishments he achieved. When it comes to reminiscing, Sweat is also forced to recall one of the more difficult weeks of his life.

Ahead of the Eagles’ final game on Jan. 16 against the Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round, Sweat underwent what the team called an emergency procedure to address a life-threatening situation. The team did not disclose the nature of the emergency. In the days that followed, Sweat worked diligently with the team’s medical staff in an effort to get ready to play. Despite making the trip to Tampa, Fla., Sweat was ultimately ruled out.

With their best pass rusher sidelined, the Eagles lost, 31-15.

“Obviously I wanted to go and be out there with my teammates,” Sweat said. “It was good to be there and support them, but it was tough. I was happy to see them out there and have an opportunity to compete in the playoffs.

“I was working out that week. Some cardio, some lifting, some drills. I just couldn’t get back to where I needed to be. But I’ve been back in the groove for a couple of weeks now doing football stuff.”

Said fellow Eagles defensive lineman and Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave: “I know that man loves football. Being with him the past couple years, I know he’ll do anything to fight adversity and be on the field with us. I knew when he had even a small chance, he was going to do anything he can to try to play. That’s just the player he is.

”I laughed when we first saw each other here. Knowing what he been through, I’m just happy for him.”

In September, Sweat — originally selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft — signed a three-year extension worth $40 million. Sweat played a major role, especially after Brandon Graham sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2. On Sunday, Sweat is expected to participate in his first Pro Bowl, being named a substitute for the 49ers’ Nick Bosa. Sweat, 24, is the Eagles’ youngest defensive Pro Bowler since Lito Sheppard in 2004.

Collectively, the Eagles struggled to apply consistent pressure against opposing quarterbacks. They finished with just 29 sacks, which was the second lowest number in the league. For comparison, the Steelers led the NFL in sacks with 55, while the NFC conference champion Rams were third with 50.

But when the defense did collapse the pocket, Sweat was often the cause of disruption. Typically deploying from the four-technique lined up above the opposing offensive tackle, Sweat utilizes a handful of moves — from straight-up, power bull rushes to savvy swim motions — in order to beat his blocker and apply pressure from the edges.

While his 7½ sacks marked a new career high, Sweat wasn’t necessarily satisfied. He was smiling before the NFC team began its first practice, but he became serious for a moment.

“I didn’t hit my personal goal,” he said. “I actually wanted way more [sacks]. It was just a learning experience for all of us this year. I felt like I could have done a lot better. I’ve got to get more than my last year, that’s how it is. That’s what’s going to keep me hungry.”

Then, Sweat paused due to an interruption. Hargrave and Darius Slay tapped him on the shoulder in attempt to grab his attention. The Eagles Pro Bowl representatives were about to pose for a photo.

Suddenly, Sweat’s smile was back, flashy grills and all.

He concluded: “... And as long as I’m showing improvement, I’m happy with myself.”