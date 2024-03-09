Sources: Eagles receiving trade inquires for defensive end Josh Sweat, who could depart with Haason Reddick

The Eagles have received calls from other teams seeking to trade for Josh Sweat as they have granted the defensive end permission to shop his services, NFL sources said on Saturday.

NFL Network was first to report of Sweat’s availability.

That he is obtainable comes a month after reports surfaced that the team had given Haason Reddick, Sweat’s counterpart on the edge, freedom to find a trade partner. The Eagles would need suitable compensation to make either deal.

But moving Reddick and Sweat isn’t an either/or situation, league sources told The Inquirer. If the Eagles can move both, they will, and then be aggressive in how they replace the starting edges.

The edge rusher market is expected to be one of the more robust when free agency opens next Wednesday. While top edges Brian Burns and Josh Allen were franchise tagged earlier this week by the Panthers and Jaguars, respectively, it doesn’t necessarily rule out tag and trade scenarios.

But there are other free agents that should be available for negotiations, including Bryce Huff, Jonathan Greenard, Danielle Hunter and Chase Young, when the legal tampering period begins Monday.

The Eagles’ Howie Roseman has often been among the most aggressive general managers, particularly in the trade market, and early indications are that he is exploring many options to improve the roster this offseason and that all doors are open.

Sweat had a solid start to last season, recording 6½ sacks in the first nine games. But he didn’t notch another sack in the final eight games of the season as his struggles mirrored that of the Eagles and their defense in a historic collapse.

Reddick made only marginally more of an impact down the stretch and had just 2½ sacks over the same span. The defense as a whole, though, was clearly affected by the Week 14 demotion of defensive coordinator Sean Desai and the transition to his replacement, Matt Patricia.

The Eagles were not happy with the lack of production from their starting edges, who were playing a higher percentage of snaps, and sometimes how they strayed from defensive structure.

The 29-year-old Reddick still finished with 11 sacks — his fourth straight seasons in double digits – and was voted to his second straight Pro Bowl. The remaining year on his contract — worth $14.25 million in base salary and nearly $22 million against the salary cap — made it unlikely that he would return to Philadelphia under those terms.

The Eagles could agree to a restructure and extension, but Reddick had been unhappy with his contract and wants to be paid among the highest at his position.

Sweat’s contract numbers aren’t as steep. He’s entering the final year of a three-year, $40 million extension he inked in 2021. Sweat has only a $1.125 million base salary, but a prorated signing bonus has his cap figure at just over $9 million.

The Eagles would likely need considerable draft pick compensation to move either player. Sweat, who turns only 27 later this month, may have more value than Reddick. While he regressed this season, his sack numbers increased in each of his first five seasons.

In 2022, he finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for loss. Last season, he matched the previous season in hits, but had only 6½ sacks and 7 TFLs.

Patricia’s scheme had Reddick drop more into coverage on pass rush downs. In the first 13 games under Desai, he dropped on 27 of 462 snaps (5.8%). In the final five games, including the playoff loss at the Buccaneers, he dropped on 21 of 125 snaps (16.8%).

Sweat, though, saw a decrease. He dropped on 21 of 474 pass rush attempts (4.4%) in the first 13 games. Under Patricia, he dropped on only 3 of 123 snaps (2.4%).

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has been known to drop his edge rushers into coverage as much or more.

In other defensive end news, the Eagles announced they agreed to terms with Brandon Graham on a one-year contract on Saturday. The veteran captain returns for a 15th season in Philadelphia that he has said will be his last.

The 35-year-old Graham — Roseman’s first draft pick as GM — has accepted a lesser role in recent seasons. He was one of the few defensive linemen to make an impact in the latter portion of last season, though, and consistently play to the whistle.

The Eagles also have Nolan Smith returning. Last season, the first-round rookie struggled to get on the field even as Reddick and Sweat wore down. The outside linebacker tallied just one sack in 17 regular-season games, but he played only 16% of defensive snaps.

At the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Roseman cited Smith’s performance in the playoff loss at the Buccaneers as indication of his future promise. He also suggested that in retrospect the rookie should have logged more playing time in his first season.

“Just seeing him [as] one of the guys who played well in the playoff game, maybe giving him a little bit more time during the year and experience, we talked about that,” Roseman said. “He’s got all the right tools in his body. He’s got the right mentality. And at the same time, he’s got to go out and show it.”

The Eagles won’t rely solely on Smith and Graham, of course, if either Reddick or Sweat — or even both — depart this offseason. Roseman has always emphasized the importance of the defensive line and getting pressure from the edges in the pass rush.

The unit could look very different next season under Fangio.