Saints hire Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be their head coach

For the third consecutive season, the Eagles will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.

Kellen Moore, as expected, is off to New Orleans. The Saints officially announced Moore as their next head coach Tuesday afternoon, a few hours after NFL Network reported that Moore’s deal with the team was done.

The Saints have been dialed in on making Moore their next head coach for the last few weeks. According to NFL Network, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was telling candidates on Jan. 31 that the team — while a final decision had not been made — was planning to continue discussions after the Super Bowl with Moore.

Moore is also expected to bring Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier with him to New Orleans.

The Eagles hired Moore last offseason as they looked for an outsider with a different scheme than Nick Sirianni’s, which the head coach admitted after last season’s collapse had gotten “stale.”

The offense looked different this season, but mostly because the Eagles figured out that their best path forward was to hand the ball to Saquon Barkley behind the best offensive line in the NFL. While Jalen Hurts was asked to throw a lot less, he did have his best completion percentage (68.7%) and highest quarterback rating (103.7) of his five-season NFL career.

The Eagles ranked eighth in total offense in 2024, which is where they were in 2023. Moore, Sirianni’s third coordinator in four seasons, blended his ideas and scheme with the existing one, and the Eagles seemingly executed at a better clip than they did in 2023.

Moore, 36, has been coaching in the NFL since 2018, when he was the quarterbacks coach in Dallas. He spent the next four seasons as Dallas’ offensive coordinator before spending one season as the coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore’s departure will force the Eagles to find a new offensive coordinator, which continues an ongoing trend for Hurts, who has had 11 coaches calling plays in his nine seasons as a professional or college quarterback.

With the Eagles alone, Hurts’ five seasons have seen Doug Pederson, Sirianni, Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson, and Moore calling plays. The new coordinator will be a sixth play-caller in six seasons.

The Eagles have plenty of replacement options at their disposal, many of them external, who would likely welcome a chance to coach an offense fresh off a Super Bowl win.