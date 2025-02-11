Who will replace Kellen Moore? Here are 11 candidates for the Eagles

While Kellen Moore flew back to Philadelphia with the Eagles on Monday afternoon, it was always expected to be a short stay for the team’s offensive coordinator. On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints made it official, as they announced that they have hired Moore as their next head coach.

The Eagles will be in the market for a new offensive coordinator under Nick Sirianni for the third consecutive season — and fourth in five years — and the person who gets the job will become the 12th play-caller Jalen Hurts has worked with in 10 seasons dating back to his time in college.

That’s life sometimes on good football teams.

Nevertheless, Moore’s departure is the first big domino to fall in this Eagles offseason. Who will replace him? Here are 11 potential candidates for the job, listed alphabetically.

Darrell Bevell

Bevell, 55, is the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Miami Dolphins, a position he has held since 2022. The Dolphins had one of the top offenses in the NFL in 2022 and 2023 and led the NFL in total offense in 2023. They took a step back in 2024, mostly because Tua Tagovailoa was limited to just 11 games. Bevell has been coaching in the NFL since 2000 and has worked with the likes of Brett Favre, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, and Trevor Lawrence. Bevell was the offensive coordinator in Seattle when the Seahawks throttled the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.

Marcus Brady

Brady, 45, should be a familiar name to Eagles fans. He spent part of the 2022 season as a consultant with the Eagles and was a senior offensive assistant in 2023. Brady worked with Sirianni in Indianapolis. He currently is the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. Brady coached quarterbacks in Indianapolis when Sirianni was the offensive coordinator. He took over Sirianni’s position after Sirianni was hired by the Eagles. Brady was fired by Frank Reich in the middle of the 2022 season.

Mike Denbrock

Denbrock, 61, is the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame and just coached in the College Football Playoff title game. Denbrock has never coached in the NFL but has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator, including stints at LSU and Cincinnati before Notre Dame. Denbrock’s specialty has been tight ends, but he’s known to be a solid play-caller.

David Girardi

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em? Girardi, 36, has worked with the Kansas City Chiefs for seven seasons and has been the quarterbacks coach for Patrick Mahomes for the last two. Before that, he was the assistant QB coach and passing game analyst, and before that, he was an offensive quality control coach, a job for which he was hired in 2018. Girardi has been with the Chiefs for three Super Bowl victories.

Mike LaFleur

This would seem to be a lateral move for LaFleur, 37, the current offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams. But it would be a promotion, since Rams head coach Sean McVay is the play-caller. LaFleur, the younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, has risen up the ranks since joining the Cleveland Browns as an intern in 2014. Before his two seasons as the OC with the Rams, he held the same job with the Jets and previously was the passing game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers.

Tee Martin

Martin, 46, has worked with the Baltimore Ravens since 2021 and spent the last two seasons as quarterbacks coach for MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Martin’s short NFL playing career brought him to the Eagles for training camp in 2002. His coaching career began at the college level in 2006. The Ravens are the only NFL team Martin has worked with. He spent seven seasons with Southern Cal from 2012 to 2018 and was the school’s offensive coordinator for the final three seasons of his stint there.

Josh McCown

Another familiar name to Eagles fans, though not as a coach. McCown, you may remember, came in for the injured Carson Wentz in a playoff game in January 2020 at the ripe age of 40. He has been coaching in the NFL for two seasons, first as the quarterbacks coach with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He held the same position with the upstart Minnesota Vikings in 2024. McCown, 45, has had multiple head coaching interviews, most recently with the New York Jets and previously with the Houston Texans. He has reportedly indicated he would only leave Minnesota for a head coaching job, but the coordinator job with the Eagles could be an attractive destination.

Kevin Patullo

If anyone on this list is guaranteed to interview for the job, it’s Patullo, who is Sirianni’s right-hand man. The two have a long history together. Patullo, 43, was brought by Sirianni to the Eagles from the Colts. He has been the passing game coordinator ever since, and in 2023 added the title of associate head coach. Last week in New Orleans, Patullo described his role with the Eagles as “half head coach, half offensive coordinator.” But a full role as offensive coordinator here or elsewhere is on his wish list, and he’d like to finally be a primary play-caller.

Frank Reich

Does anything need to be said here? Reich, the offensive coordinator when the Eagles won their first Super Bowl, is Sirianni’s mentor. Reich, 63, hired Sirianni as his offensive coordinator when he became the head coach of the Colts in 2018. The Colts fired him in the middle of the 2022 season, his fifth as head coach. The Carolina Panthers then hired Reich, but they fired him after a 1-10 start in 2023.

Will Stein

For the past two seasons, Stein, 35, has been the offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon, which has had one of the top offenses in college football during that time. He has been a fast riser. The former Louisville quarterback became a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2013 and was an offensive quality control coach there the next season. He then left to be a quality control coach at Texas. Stein had a brief stint coaching high school football in Texas before joining the staff at the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2020.

Charlie Weis Jr.

Weis, 31, is the son of longtime coach Charlie Weis. He’s the offensive coordinator at Mississippi, a job he has held since 2022. He may be young, but he has a lot of experience in a short time. His father helped him get his coaching start as an 18-year-old quality control coach with the University of Florida. Weis then followed his father to Kansas. He joined Alabama in 2015 as an offensive assistant. He then followed Steve Sarkisian to the Atlanta Falcons to be an offensive assistant before returning to the college ranks with Lane Kiffin as Florida Atlantic’s offensive coordinator at the age of 24.