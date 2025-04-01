The Tush Push could be banned today. Here’s what you need to know about the future of the Eagles’ play.

The future of the Tush Push is expected to be determined Tuesday at the NFL’s annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s potential vote … What is it? The Tush Push — or Brotherly Shove — is the Eagles’ variation of the quarterback sneak that involves players lining up behind the QB and pushing him forward in an effort to convert short-yardage situations. Advertisement Why is it important? The Super Bowl champion Eagles run the play more than any other team in the NFL — only them and the Buffalo Bills ran it more than five times last year. The Eagles converted on 82.4% of their attempts last season, which was their lowest mark of the last three years. Still, it’s an incredible advantage for the Birds. » READ MORE: Tush Push pushback is just more Philly and Eagles hate from the NFL’s establishment | Marcus Hayes Who is trying to stop it? The Green Bay Packers were the first team to officially submit a rule-change proposal that would ban the Tush Push. In their proposal, the Packers cite player safety and pace of play as their reasons However, an NFL study couldn’t find any examples of players being injured on the play in 2024. Will they be successful? This is the third year the controversial play has come under fire, but the first time there’s expected to be an official vote on banning the play. In order for the proposal to pass, 24 of the 32 NFL owners will need to vote in favor of it. If passed, the ban would go into effect immediately and a 10-yard penalty would be assessed for trying to run the Tush Push.