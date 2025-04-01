The Tush Push could be banned today. Here’s what you need to know about the future of the Eagles’ play.

The future of the Tush Push is expected to be determined Tuesday at the NFL’s annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s potential vote …
The future of the Tush Push is expected to be determined Tuesday at the NFL’s annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. A potential owner’s vote will take place after the Green Bay Packers proposed to ban the Eagles’ signature play.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s potential vote …
What is the Tush Push?
The Tush Push — or Brotherly Shove — is a variation of the quarterback sneak, and is primarily used in short-yardage situations. The main difference is the “push,” which includes two players lining up behind or to the side of the quarterback — in the case of the Eagles, Jalen Hurts. As Hurts takes the snap, the players push him forward to pick up extra yardage to get the first down or find the end zone.
The Tush Push has become synonymous with the Eagles, but its origins date back to 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings when linebacker Anthony Barr suggested the idea on the sideline. Two years later, the first Tush Push was called by then Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, using Jacoby Brissett to run a sneak.
Since Sirianni took over as the head coach in Philadelphia, the Eagles have made the play a regular part of their offense, even bringing in a Scottish rugby coach to help teach them some of the techniques needed, which only helped support the argument of those who don’t consider it to be a “football play.” Not only have the Eagles run the play more than any other team — the Buffalo Bills were the only other team in the NFL to run it more than five times last season, according to ESPN — but they’re far more successful when they do.
How successful is it?
Sirianni and the Eagles have mastered the play, making it a nearly unstoppable weapon over the last three seasons. In 2022, the Tush Push had a 92.3% success rate during the team’s Super Bowl run. The following season, the team had an 83.3% success rate.
Former Eagles center Jason Kelce perfected the play. After his retirement, fans questioned whether the Tush Push would succeed without him. In the 2024 season, the Tush Push still had an 82.4% success rate — with two of the failed conversions taking place in Week 1 during Cam Jurgens’ first start at center.
So, why does the Tush Push work so well for the Eagles? It definitely helps that their quarterback Hurts can squat about 600 pounds. But that’s not the only reason. He also several huge, talented offensive linemen helping him out such as Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, and Landon Dickerson — and the team transitioned from one athletic center in Kelce to another in Jurgens.
Do other teams use it?
Other teams, including the Packers and the Bills, have attempted their own version of the Tush Push.
The Packers tried it twice, both ending in success, when they played against the Eagles in a wild-card matchup in January. Meanwhile, the Bills were stopped four times trying to run the play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship game.
However, the Eagles still use it far more than any other team. And leaguewide there is still very limited use of the play. According to ESPN, “of the 35,415 total plays last season, the push sneak accounted for only 101 of those plays, 0.28%.”
Who is trying to ban it? Why?
The Tush Push has faced criticism from other teams for three consecutive offseasons. But this year marks the first formal proposal to ban the Tush Push. The proposal comes from the Packers, who are asking for an amendment to Rule 12, Section 1.
The rule states that “No offensive player may:
(a) pull a runner in any direction at any time;
(b) use interlocking interference, by grasping a teammate or by using his hands or arms to encircle the body of a teammate in an effort to block an opponent; or
(c) push or throw his body against a teammate to aid him in an attempt to obstruct an opponent or to recover a loose ball."
The Packers are hoping to add a fourth clause to that rule: “(d) immediately at the snap, push or throw his body against a teammate, who was lined up directly behind the snapper and received the snap, to aid him in an attempt to gain yardage.”
In their official proposal, the Packers mention player safety and pace of play as the reasons behind the proposed rule change.
Have there been injuries related to it?
The Packers weren’t the only team to cite injuries as a problem with the Tush Push. Even Bills coach Sean McDermott, who serves on the NFL’s competition committee, mentioned injury risks with the play. However, an NFL study showed that there have been no injuries resulting from the play in 2024.
Further complicating the injury data is the small sample size, given that it’s primarily used by one team and on just 0.28% of all NFL plays.
How does the process work?
NFL owners are expected to vote on the Packers’ proposal at the league meetings on Tuesday morning. The Packers would need 24 of the 32 NFL owners to vote in favor of the ban to pass the rule change.
Ahead of the voting, ESPN reported that support for the ban is growing. 49ers general manager John Lynch is one of those in support of the ban, commenting on the play last month at the NFL scouting combine.
Have they tried to ban it before?
The Tush Push is one of the NFL’s most controversial plays in recent history. Ever since the Eagles first started running the play, there have been a number of opposing teams calling for a ban. In 2023, it was a hot topic ahead of the NFL’s annual meetings in Orlando.
In a media briefing ahead of the meetings, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, said “it was best to say leave it alone,” regarding a potential rule change surrounding the Tush Push. In the 2022 offseason, the league opted not to include the Eagles’ signature play among the plays under review during the league meetings.
What happens if it’s banned?
If the Tush Push is banned on Tuesday, the change would go into effect immediately for the upcoming season. Teams trying to run the play would be assessed a 10-yard penalty moving forward.