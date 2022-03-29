WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The kelly greens are coming back.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie announced that a years-long effort to get the NFL to agree to an alternative uniform with a different helmet will finally allow for the Eagles to bring back their classic jerseys for the 2023 NFL season.

“It’s what our fans have wanted,” Lurie said at the league meetings, “it’s what we’ve wanted.”

The kelly green uniforms, which Eagles players had worn for most of the franchise’s existence, went away in 1996 shortly after Lurie purchased the team. He wanted to reflect the regime change and chose a more modern style, still with winged helmets, but with a new palette: midnight green.

Some fans embraced the new look, especially when the Eagles started winning regularly in the early 2000s. Most have eventually accepted the change. But there remained a significant portion of the team’s fanbase that longed for the kelly greens that had silver pants.

A brief, one-game return in the 2010 season opener that celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1960 NFL championship only increased the sentiment. The Eagles then set about trying to fulfill those wishes. In 2018, the league allowed for teams to have alternative uniforms they could wear several times throughout the season.

But the league restricted the number of helmets that could be worn. The Eagles pressed on and in June, a second helmet was permitted and the team began working with Nike to find the exact replica of the late 1980s-early 1990s jerseys worn by legendary Eagles such as Reggie White and Randall Cunningham.

“It’s going to be as identical to what that existed as possible,” Lurie said. “And we’re working with Nike to make it happen. We wish we could deliver it right away, but it takes a two-year process with the material that it’s going to be utilized in 2023. They don’t have that in their palette.”

In the meantime, the Eagles will introduce an alternative black helmet this season to go with their black uniforms. Lurie said he hopes the NFL will allow for a second alternative uniform so the Eagles can keep the all-blacks, which are popular with the players.

But bringing back the kelly greens is sure to be a hit with Eagles fans.

“Can’t wait to unveil all these plans,” Lurie said. “Just want all of our fans to know we’ve listened to you. We wanted this from beginning when we were able to. 2023 is when we’ll have the introduction of the classic kelly green.”