Source: Eagles signing OT Kendall Lamm

The Eagles are adding an offensive lineman to Jeff Stoutland’s room. A league source confirmed Fox Sports’ report that they’re signing veteran tackle Kendall Lamm.

Lamm, who turns 33 in June, was with the Miami Dolphins for the last three seasons. Lamm, who went undrafted in 2015 out of Appalachian State, also had stints with Detroit, Tennessee, Cleveland, and Houston.

Lamm has mostly been a depth piece at his previous stops and used as an occasional starter when needed. He started seven games for the Dolphins last season but was placed on injured reserve in January and later underwent back surgery.

In an Instagram post, Lamm described the injury as something that would cause numbness on his left side.

Lamm is likely being brought in to compete for the backup swing tackle spot vacated by Fred Johnson, who signed with Jacksonville. Among Lamm’s current competition to back up Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata will be Darian Kinnard and Laekin Vakalahi.