2025 Eagles free agency tracker: All the Birds’ signings, trades, and other roster moves

The Eagles enter free agency with nearly all their starters set to return for the 2025 season, but there will be some holes to fill in the Birds’ roster.

The Super Bowl champs have three starters set to hit the market — offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, edge rusher Josh Sweat, and defensive tackle Milton Williams.

The Eagles are projected to have around $22 million in cap space entering free agency, according to Over the Cap, which general manager Howie Roseman will need in order to add a few free agents and sign draft picks.

Outside of the starters, there are a couple key players the Eagles will need to make a decision on.

Among them is running back Kenny Gainwell, who will get the opportunity to test the market after rushing for 290 yards as Saquon Barkley’s backup. There’s also veteran longsnapper Rick Lovato, who has been with the team since 2016 and was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

Here’s a look at all the moves the Eagles have made as the NFL’s free agency period gets underway (and we’ll continue to update this list throughout the week):

The Eagles biggest needs

Given the starters the Eagles could lose in free agency — Sweat, Williams, and Becton — it’s not surprising that Inquirer writer Olivia Reiner named their three positions as the biggest areas of need for the Birds. Of course, re-signing some of their own players could instantly solve that issue, but as we already saw, there is going to be some turnover on the roster.

According to Olivia, these are the five positions the Eagles most need to address during free agency:

Edge rusher Defensive tackle Offensive line Tight end Cornerback

Players that have signed with the Eagles

None

Players the Eagles have re-signed

Zack Baum, linebacker: The Eagles locked down one of their biggest free agents last week, signing the surprise All-Pro Zack Baun to a three-year deal reportedly worth $51 million. Saquon Barkley, running back: The Eagles rewarded their MVP candidate with a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. The two-year deal is valued at $41.2 million and includes $36 million fully guaranteed.

Eagles trades

None

Eagles players that have been released

Darius Slay, cornerback: The six-time Pro Bowler had one year remaining on his contract and was set to carry a $13.8 million salary-cap hit in 2025. Slay has said he would be interested in returning to the Eagles. James Bradberry, safety: The Eagles will be releasing the veteran defender after spending the entire 2024 season on injured reserve. The move will be designated as a post June-1 release, which will clear $2.1 million in salary-cap space for the Eagles, according to Over the Cap.

2026 NFL draft picks

Here are the Eagles 2026 draft picks as of today, before any compensatory picks are awarded:

Round 1, Pick 32 Round 2, Pick 64 Round 3, Pick 96 Round 4 Round 5 (from Houston) Round 5 (from Washington) Round 5

