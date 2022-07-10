YAZOO CITY, Miss. — While seated in front of a crowd of roughly 200 kids, Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell emphatically pounded his chest multiple times while he delivered a heartfelt message from inside Yazoo County High School’s wooden gymnasium.

“Coming from this school right here,” Gainwell said, “it’s so hard to get out of here. Ever since I was a little kid, it was all about mindset. Keep your head down, keep working, and be yourself. You don’t have to be nobody else. You don’t have to be like him or her or nobody else.

“I learned how to be Kenny.”

Gainwell’s powerful speech was part of his inaugural youth football camp, which he hosted Saturday at his alma mater. The six-hour event, which welcomed children between ages 8-18, consisted of three main sessions: a variety of football drills, a lunch panel with programming focused on life skills, and a competitive experience at the conclusion of the camp.

Battling oppressive southern heat, many of the children and their parents traveled from all across Mississippi to attend Gainwell’s camp, which proved to be a highly interactive experience. During the first two hours of drills, Gainwell rotated between groups and assisted his volunteer coaches in leading the children. He took turns with them in participating through each drill and also acted as a quarterback, defensive back, and wide receiver when called upon.

Yazoo City, famously known as the Gateway to the Delta, is affixed on the thick of Mississippi’s country side. The city’s population is 10,806, and Gainwell estimates his graduating class was barely more than 100. However, Yazoo City will forever be home to Gainwell, and he made sure to pay his respects by hosting his first camp.

“You can’t help but respect what he’s gone through,” said camp attendee Lanzarius Ward, a 17-year-old wide receiver and cornerback at West Marion High School in Foxworth, Miss. “He built that confidence in himself to keep going. His story for sure inspires me to keep grinding, and it reminds me that I can make it out of here.”

Gainwell was joined by his close friends and family, including: his brothers Curtis Jr. and Kory, his parents Curtis Sr. and Monica, Bills receiver Gabriel Davis, and personal trainer Bert Whigham.

“Kenny is so consistent,” Davis said. “He’s persistent in everything he does, even leading these kids at his camp. You can see how much this means to him.”

Kenneth’s older brother Curtis added: “For him to come back to the small town of Yazoo, it means the world. If he can motivate them to be the best they can be, that’s all you can ask. The smiles on their faces tells it all.”

Gainwell, 23, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, heads into Year 2 with the Eagles after recording 68 carries, 291 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns. He also hauled in 33 catches for 253 yards and one receiving touchdown. His six total touchdowns recorded during his rookie season were second most on the team behind fellow tailback Boston Scott’s seven touchdowns. Despite playing in a part-time role, Gainwell proved to be efficient and effective. Of his 101 touches, he recorded 33 first downs.

Curtis Sr. recalled specific moments from earlier in Kenneth’s career when he displayed compassion for the next generation.

“When Kenny played at the University of Memphis, we tried to make every game.” Curtis Sr. said. “I will always remember how after the games, there would be little kids waiting and coming up to him to shake his hand and take pictures. And he would show them love back. ... He would make time for each kid, and embrace them, let them know how much he appreciated them for watching him come play ball.

“Kenny loves ball — he’s never worked a day in his life. His focus has always been football. When he showed me that this is what he wanted to do, we got behind him. To put this on for the kids here, it’s something we will remember forever.”